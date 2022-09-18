ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, OH

richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins

COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
beltmag.com

Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)

“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
NEWARK, OH
peakofohio.com

Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain

Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain, 68, born May 29, 1954, in Marysville, Ohio, daughter of Jack and Jean (Lowe) Norviel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Ann is survived by her childhood sweetheart and...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic One to open three new locations

Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One plans to open three new locations in the region, bringing its total number of physician offices to nine, according to a Sept. 16 report from NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus. The new locations include a new facility in Columbus, a 3,000-square-foot therapy clinic in Canal Winchester, Ohio...
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Cleveland.com

Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
golfcourseindustry.com

Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility

Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
DAYTON, OH

