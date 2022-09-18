Read full article on original website
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore
West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Canal Winchester bowls over Westerville North
Canal Winchester tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 4-1 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Canal Winchester opened with a 4-1 advantage over Westerville North through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg barely gives Blanchester a chance in blowout victory
Williamsburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 9-3 win over Blanchester in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 8 , Blanchester squared off with Bethel-Tate in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Dayton Centerville stifles Clayton Northmont
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dayton Centerville followed in snuffing Clayton Northmont's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The first half gave Dayton Centerville a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
9 local football teams in the top 10 of latest state poll
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
Champion Companies buys Polaris-area Northpark Place apartment complex from 14 different sellers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Westerville-based Champion Cos. has acquired nearly 500 apartments in the Polaris area from more than a dozen different owners. The more than $80 million sale closed Tuesday, said Champion Cos. President and CEO Brian Yeager. The 14 different owners of the Northpark Place apartments at 1350 Gage St. included […]
richlandsource.com
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins
COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
Columbus couple’s appliance order gone wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The oven is the latest update to Bruce Johnson’s kitchen. But the process to get it installed was far from simple. Last year, he and his wife decided to make some changes to their Columbus home. “The appliances were over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “And my wife Karen started hinting […]
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
beltmag.com
Great Circle Earthworks (Newark, Oh.)
“[The Moundbuilders created] the largest system of connected geometric earthworks built anywhere in the world.”. another grid of earthen mounds. hold, we’re told, the ancient dead. Out of respect, traffic diverts. (trucks veering from history/hurt),. except few tombs are actually found,. and those long ago looted. Back when the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
peakofohio.com
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain, 68, born May 29, 1954, in Marysville, Ohio, daughter of Jack and Jean (Lowe) Norviel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Ann is survived by her childhood sweetheart and...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic One to open three new locations
Columbus, Ohio-based Orthopedic One plans to open three new locations in the region, bringing its total number of physician offices to nine, according to a Sept. 16 report from NBC affiliate WCMH Columbus. The new locations include a new facility in Columbus, a 3,000-square-foot therapy clinic in Canal Winchester, Ohio...
Wireless ‘smart socks’ alert nurses, reduce hospital falls to zero in OSU hospital study
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Up to 1 million Americans across the country suffer falls while in hospitals, risking broken bones and head trauma. In Columbus, a hospital reduced falls to zero in a select group of patients by giving them smart socks that detected when they were getting up unassisted. The average fall rate at the hospital, ahead of the study, was four falls per 1,000 patient days.
Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
