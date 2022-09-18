ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, OH

richlandsource.com

Spencerville and Miller City struggle to a stalemate

Spencerville and Miller City proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. The last time Miller City and Spencerville played in a 3-3 game on September 22, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
City
Millbury, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
wfft.com

Two drivers seriously injured in Ohio crash

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened around 8:02 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 15 and County Road K. Police say Kayla Perry, 18, of Archibold was driving east on County Road K and failed...
PIONEER, OH
landgrantholyland.com

What if Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn played for Ohio State?

Getting beat by 56 points doesn’t leave much room for any positives if you’re a Toledo fan. However, scoring three touchdowns against Ohio State is certainly something to celebrate, especially compared to Note Dame! Quarterback Dequan Finn was responsible for two of those scores and he was very impressive in my eyes. So, as my mind wandered during the fourth quarter — which lasted what seemed like a quarter century — I was wondering, what if he was playing for Ohio State, instead of against them?
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC News

Giant fire burns at BP refinery in Ohio, injuring two

Two people were injured after a giant blaze broke out Tuesday at a British Petroleum refinery in Ohio, officials said. Images posted on social media showed huge flames and a column of black smoke at the Husky Toledo Refinery in the city of Oregon, just outside Toledo. A BP spokeswoman...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Bringing back Ottawa’s Red Pig Inn

OTTAWA — When Ottawa residents learned that their iconic restaurant, the Red Pig Inn, was going to close in April, they expressed their sadness on Facebook. When they learned in May the restaurant would be bulldozed to build a Taco Bell, they shared their fury on the social media site.
OTTAWA, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department conducted the following inspections during the last week of August. The following inspections were done Aug. 29. Stony Ridge Dari Snak, 5700 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, had one non-critical offense, which was equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Owens Community College -...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
GIBSONBURG, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 19

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Fulton County Expositor

A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Always Something, 145 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. Always Something is billed as a one stop shop for all of a customer’s event needs. They offer planning, DJs, rentals and more. The five owners are Anna Molina, Elena Molina, Felina Molina, Thalia Nieves, and Jessica Molina.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
TOLEDO, OH

