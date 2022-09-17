ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 3

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Lemon Festival Welcomes Back Safety Street

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of crowd-favorite Safety Street at the Goleta Lemon Festival, this September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil, is the largest interactive display of Fire, Police and Emergency Services in...
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC and Lompoc Settle Clean Water Act Lawsuit

The Environmental Defense Center (“EDC”) reached a final settlement with the City of Lompoc over ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the City’s operation of its municipal wastewater treatment facility. Evidenced by the City’s own reports, EDC discovered that the City has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants for over twenty years into the San Miguelito Creek and the Santa Ynez River. These discharges threaten public recreation opportunities and impact downstream water quality and the health of the Santa Ynez River ecosystem, which is important to snowy plovers and other shorebirds, along with endangered steelhead that travel through the River estuary to the ocean and back upstream to spawning grounds as part of their lifecycle.
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Homeless Camp#Central And A Streets
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
ATASCADERO, CA
L.A. Weekly

8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]

Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Santa Barbara Edhat

Weekend Closure of Seacliff Ramps on Highway 101

Caltrans announced a 59-hour weekend closure of Seacliff off and on ramps on southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County from 7 p.m. Fruday, Sept. 23, until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for pavement rehabilitation. Motorists can expect delays. In addition to ramp closures there will be the following overnight closures...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail

Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy