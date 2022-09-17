Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Lemon Festival Welcomes Back Safety Street
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of crowd-favorite Safety Street at the Goleta Lemon Festival, this September 24 & 25 at Girsh Park in Goleta. Safety Street, presented by ExxonMobil, is the largest interactive display of Fire, Police and Emergency Services in...
Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon
A car reportedly crashed into a tree along Highway 192 and ended up 50 feet off the side of the highway on Wednesday afternoon. The post Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening
One dog suffered in a residential fire that broke out in the kitchen of a Ventura home on Monday evening. The post One dog died in residential fire in Ventura Monday evening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets
The City of Santa Maria began a road construction project Wednesday morning that will improve the surfaces on dozens of streets. The post Santa Maria begins road construction project to improve dozens of streets appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man arrested for pepper-spraying demonstrators on highway overpass
Incident occurred on Highway 101 overpass at Vineyard Drive Tuesday. – On Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. a half dozen demonstrators on the overpass of Highway 101 at Vineyard Drive in Templeton were approached by a man who disagreed with them. The demonstrators were peaceful when approached by Miguel Angel...
City of Lompoc addresses maintenance services amid heavy downpour
The city of Lompoc saw heavy rainfall Monday, resulting in flooded roadways and decreased visibility for drivers.
Santa Barbara Edhat
EDC and Lompoc Settle Clean Water Act Lawsuit
The Environmental Defense Center (“EDC”) reached a final settlement with the City of Lompoc over ongoing violations of the federal Clean Water Act caused by the City’s operation of its municipal wastewater treatment facility. Evidenced by the City’s own reports, EDC discovered that the City has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants for over twenty years into the San Miguelito Creek and the Santa Ynez River. These discharges threaten public recreation opportunities and impact downstream water quality and the health of the Santa Ynez River ecosystem, which is important to snowy plovers and other shorebirds, along with endangered steelhead that travel through the River estuary to the ocean and back upstream to spawning grounds as part of their lifecycle.
Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out
Santa Barbara will not be having parades on State Street for the current period while issues over the promenade are worked out. There area safety and crowd control issues. The post Santa Barbara Parades will remain off of State Street while promenade issues are worked out appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/12 – 09/18/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 13, 2022. 02:42— Lisa Marshall...
L.A. Weekly
8 Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 [Santa Barbara, CA]
Eight Hurt in Auto Collision near Vandenberg Village. The collision happened around 9:30 a.m., at the Santa Lucia Canyon Road intersection near Vandenberg Space Force Base. According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involves a silver minivan and a black sedan. At this time, the circumstances that caused the incident and the identities of those involved in the crash remain unclear.
Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness
Santa Margarita Fire Department and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara were among 66 local fire departments and resources awarded a portion of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants. The post Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Collision on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the Castillo Street off-ramp. According to reports, Oberholzer was driving a Ford sedan at high rates of speed when he attempted to exit the freeway. As he made a left turn onto northbound Castillo Street, he lost control and struck a large retaining wall.
Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc
Crews were responding to reports of a car flipping over several times off of Highway 101 and Highway 1 in Lompoc on Monday afternoon. The post Car rolls over side of Highway 101/Highway 1 near Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru
After nuisance complaints about traffic issues, The Chick-fil-A on upper State Street in Santa Barbara will be modified to have more access for vehicles in the drive-thru where congestion has been a problem. The post Chick-fil-A serves up a solution to traffic congestion at its Santa Barbara drive-thru appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria man fatally stabbed, detectives searching for suspect
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened around midnight on Wednesday. The stabbing left one man dead as a result.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Weekend Closure of Seacliff Ramps on Highway 101
Caltrans announced a 59-hour weekend closure of Seacliff off and on ramps on southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County from 7 p.m. Fruday, Sept. 23, until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for pavement rehabilitation. Motorists can expect delays. In addition to ramp closures there will be the following overnight closures...
Santa Barbara Independent
Inmate Awaiting Transfer to State Psychiatric Hospital Dies in Santa Barbara County Jail
Earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County inmate with serious mental health challenges and awaiting transfer to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment died at Santa Barbara’s Northern Branch Jail. According to mental-health advocates, the woman was just one of dozens of mentally ill inmates left to languish in county jail while awaiting transfers and treatment.
calcoastnews.com
Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara City Council may not be able to please everyone, but it is trying, when it comes to closures along its historic State Street that began during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara City Council members voted unanimously to direct city staff to pursue a fee structure on the State The post Santa Barbara City Council votes to pursue State Street parklet fee structure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
