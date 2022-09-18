Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
WTOL-TV
Toledo performer Carmen Miller recaps opening for Patti LaBelle | Good Day on WTOL 11
Carmen Miller performed last Thursday on Good Day, then opened for Patti LaBelle at the ProMedica Live! Summer Concert Series finale last Friday.
WTOL-TV
'I play for my country' | Ukrainian teen finds refuge through Findlay soccer
FINDLAY, Ohio — The colors blue and yellow are synonymous with Findlay High School. Yet, this fall they symbolize a bit more with the addition of a new Trojan. "Sometimes, mentally, it's really hard when you see what's going on but I play for my country, that's my home," Yurchenko said.
Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children. Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
continentalenews.com
Monthly Bingo in Oakwood Ohio
The Meadows of Kalida hosts a Monthly Bingo in Oakwood at the Cooper Library on the 2nd Thursday of each Month. This event is for seniors 65 and better! Come join us monthly for a free homecooked meal and entertainment! No RSVP Required. Contact Taylor at 419-672-8851 for more information.
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Toledo
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 77-21 victory over the Rockets on Saturday.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Fire crews responding to incident at BP refinery in Oregon Tuesday
OREGON, Ohio — Oregon Fire Department crews are responding to an incident at the BP refinery on Cedar Point Road Tuesday evening. Large amounts of black smoke, flames and burnoff have been seen coming from the area. It is currently unclear if anyone has been injured. This is a...
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
13abc.com
Police: Middle school threat cleared after students, staff were evacuated Tuesday
WOODVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A threat that caused Woodmore Middle School to evacuate on Tuesday has been cleared by police. Woodville Police Department made a Facebook post around 2:25 p.m. alerting that a threat was made inside the school and that the school was safely evacuated. According to police, the...
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Elmwood Local Schools superintendent says threat from student 'looks like misunderstanding'
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A student's post to Snapchat was initially thought to be a threat involving the Elmwood Local Schools District, but as of Tuesday evening, it now "does not seem like the student made a threat," Superintendent Tony Borton said. "Initially it looks like that this was...
WTOL-TV
Two workers dead following Tuesday fire and 'explosion' at BP refinery in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino. Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway." Large amounts of black smoke,...
WTOL-TV
Cash reward available for identification of thief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in breaking and entering into a home on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police say there were two suspects involved; only one was caught on camera. The suspects broke into a home in the 800 block of Eton...
