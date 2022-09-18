ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022

It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
NFL
Fox News

Jacob deGrom breaks 108-year-old MLB record in Mets win

Jacob deGrom may very well be the best pitcher of this generation. On Sunday, the New York Mets ace had his 40th straight start of allowing three or less earned runs, setting a new MLB record. Excluding openers, deGrom now has the most consecutive starts allowing no more than four...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
New York City, NY
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
New York State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy