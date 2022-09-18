ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
Spencerville and Miller City struggle to a stalemate

Spencerville and Miller City proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. The last time Miller City and Spencerville played in a 3-3 game on September 22, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
MVL Week 6 Football Previews

There will be one unbeaten football team left in the MVL after this week. The showdown is set for Friday night at Xenia’s Veterans Stadium/Cox Field when Tippecanoe (5-0, 4-0) visits Xenia (5-0, 4-0). The Red Devils are coming off a 45-7 romp over Stebbins. Quarterback Liam Poronsky has...
XENIA, OH
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
DAYTON, OH
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
DAYTON, OH
No injuries reported in Lima crash

LIMA — A car crash resulted in extensive front bumper damage to a four-door sedan on Jackson and Pearl Streets Monday afternoon. According to Lima Police, no one was injured in the crash, which is under investigation. No names of those involved were released, and the Lima Police Department did not release any details as to what led to the crash.
LIMA, OH
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident

A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found

Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

