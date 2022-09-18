Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Dayton Centerville stifles Clayton Northmont
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dayton Centerville followed in snuffing Clayton Northmont's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The first half gave Dayton Centerville a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore
West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Bluffton pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Bluffton as it shut out Harrod Allen East 2-0 at Harrod Allen East High on September 19 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Bluffton opened with a 2-0 advantage over Harrod Allen East through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Spencerville and Miller City struggle to a stalemate
Spencerville and Miller City proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. The last time Miller City and Spencerville played in a 3-3 game on September 22, 2020. For a full recap, click here.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg barely gives Blanchester a chance in blowout victory
Williamsburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 9-3 win over Blanchester in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 8 , Blanchester squared off with Bethel-Tate in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
miamivalleytoday.com
MVL Week 6 Football Previews
There will be one unbeaten football team left in the MVL after this week. The showdown is set for Friday night at Xenia’s Veterans Stadium/Cox Field when Tippecanoe (5-0, 4-0) visits Xenia (5-0, 4-0). The Red Devils are coming off a 45-7 romp over Stebbins. Quarterback Liam Poronsky has...
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
No injuries reported in Lima crash
LIMA — A car crash resulted in extensive front bumper damage to a four-door sedan on Jackson and Pearl Streets Monday afternoon. According to Lima Police, no one was injured in the crash, which is under investigation. No names of those involved were released, and the Lima Police Department did not release any details as to what led to the crash.
Fox 19
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A multi-agency investigation is underway after a social media threat involving Wilmington High School prompted the district to close schools Tuesday. Superintendent Jim Brady announced Tuesday evening that schools will be open Wednesday. “After extensive dialog with the Wilmington PD, they have indicated that we...
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
sent-trib.com
OVI charge filed after Lima men pulled over in BG; 2 guns found
Two Lima men were arrested in Bowling Green after their vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation and one reportedly had a firearm. At 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police initiated a traffic stop for a marked lane violation at East Washington and South Main streets. Malik Hobson, 22,...
Lanes clear after crash on I-70 WB
According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound are blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash.
