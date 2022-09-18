ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
SFGate

Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month's Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton Oliverson,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State

Comments / 0

Community Policy