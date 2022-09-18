Effective: 2022-09-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The National Weather Service in Miami FL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. .Recent rainfall in the Fisheating Creek basin have led to rising water levels and minor flooding is now forecasted as additional heavy rainfall remains possible. For Fisheating Creek...including Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating Creek is at Flood Stage. Access road to the campground and the bath house are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 06/30/1937. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GLADES COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO