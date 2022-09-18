Read full article on original website
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
Texas Republican Blasts Abbott for Sending Migrants to Kamala Harris' House
Abbott has already sent out dozens of buses with migrants to Democratic cities since April protesting the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Fox News Co-Host Slams DeSantis', Abbott's 'Sleazy' Immigration 'Stunt'
The Republican governors sent out dozens of migrants to other states this week to make a point about the Biden administration's immigration policies.
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Texas Senator Ted Cruz did not respond by naming any Uvalde school shooting victims and instead spoke about his failed school safety bill.
Daily Beast
‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow
Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
Ted Cruz Tweets List of Places Migrants Should Be Sent to Next
Cruz's tweets come after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrants to Martha's Vineyard, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent migrants to Washington D.C.
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
AOC tells Greg Abbott he should ‘consider’ retiring after busing immigrants to DC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to news reports that more than 100 illegal immigrants were bused from Texas to the vice president’s residence in Washington, D.C., telling Texas Gov. Greg Abbott he should “consider” retiring.
Beto O'Rourke Boosts Latino Outreach to Fuel Uphill Battle Against Abbott
With a background playlist featuring Mexican-American Texas legend Selena and Bad Bunny, the #1 artist in the country, 574 people piled onto a Zoom call a week before Labor Day to mark the statewide launch of Latinos con Beto, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's Latino organizing effort. The call, which...
WATCH: Ted Cruz confronted on plane by Beto supporter over gun control
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was confronted by a Beto O'Rourke supporter on a plane over his stance against gun control. The man posted the video of his encounter on Twitter under the name "Beto For Everyone." In the video, he attacks Cruz mainly for his refusal to support a gun control bill in light of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. He also made jabs at Cruz's highly publicized family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last winter when most of Texas lost power and his podcast. Fellow passengers mostly showed support for Cruz, while the senator himself debated the man before dismissing him as a "partisan."
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.
AOC suggests Texas Gov. Abbott should retire after transporting migrants to Washington DC
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to social media to suggest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should retire after he orchestrated the transportation of dozens of migrants to Washington, D.C. The New York Democrat, who was also the recipient of migrants after Abbott bused some to her state from Texas last month,...
MSNBC figures, Democrats call for DeSantis, Abbott to be prosecuted over 'human trafficking' claims
Democratic politicians and media figures on MSNBC have claimed that Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott’s decision to send migrants to major cities constitutes "human trafficking," with some even calling on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prosecute the Republican governors. During a Sunday night panel on MSNBC’s "Mehdi Hasan...
Beto O'Rourke off the campaign trail in Texas with bacterial infection
Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a "bacterial infection" and after receiving care at the hospital, he will be "resting at home," postponing events in his campaign against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas sheriff opens probe into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
The sheriff said that the group of Venezuelan migrants were “lured” from a migrant resource center into traveling to Martha’s Vineyard “under false pretenses.”
Latino civil rights organization meets migrants in Eagle Pass, busses them to other Texas cities
The League of United Latin American Citizens met with migrants on Sunday in the border town of Eagle Pass and informed them of their civil rights before bussing about three dozen to Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said the organization is trying to counter the...
