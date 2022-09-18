Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Flock of 100 sheep follows runner down trail
A hiker in France came across the unusual sight of a trail runner coming down the trail with a flock of sheep following close behind. The runner stopped and so did the flock. She chatted for a quick moment with the hiker, Eleanor Scholz, but, only speaking French, the runner soon continued on like the Pied Piper with the flock of 100 or so sheep following right behind.
The snake stuck in the girl's ear, the doctor was seen removing it with tongs
Social media platforms always amaze us in many ways. Sometimes, it makes us smile on our face or sometimes scare us. Social media surprises us in different ways. These days, it's common to stumble across scary snake films on YouTube and other online platforms. But this video didn't belong to any scripted film. It is scary and seems to be authentic. In this viral video, a snake is stuck in a woman's ear.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
‘Surgeon’ Removes Live Snake From Woman’s Ear in Wild Viral Video
Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. Alarming footage showed the moment a “surgeon” unsuccessfully tried to extract a live snake from a woman’s ear. A video of the attempted surgery, with squirming footage, has received more than 125,000 views as people debate whether it is real.
ohmymag.co.uk
This brutally attacked cat was ‘left in excruciating pain’ after its owner poured boiling water on it
7-year-old Shadow wasn’t expected to survive after his cruel owner poured boiling water all over his body and left him with severe untreated burns and ‘in excruciating pain’ for days. But thanks to the RSPCA’s persistence, the animal was rescued and nursed back to life. ‘In...
The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck
The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hunter Beats Charging Wild Boar With Her Shotgun After Missing The Shot
A female hunter in Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy for those of you who haven’t looked at a map in a while, found out the hard way why you don’t want to miss your target. Of course, all of us hunters have missed a time...
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Watch: Montana Wedding Ceremony Interrupted by Grizzly Bear Killing and Eating a Moose Calf
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
The body of an elite Viking warrior in an ancient grave turned out to be that of a woman
Sketch of the grave of the Birka Viking WarriorCredit: Hjalmar Stolpe. In 1878, a Viking grave in Birka, Sweden was excavated. The 10th-century chamber grave held the remains of what was thought to be a male warrior.
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Outsider.com
561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 9