Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Portland parent frustrated over lack of answers about Preschool Promise program
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hundreds of parents of preschoolers in the metro area are facing a frustrating uncertainty. Many of them were relying on tuition-free schooling from the state-run Preschool Promise program to start earlier this month, but it’s still unclear when they might get their kids in school.
Ridgefield teachers, district reach tentative deal
A tentative deal between teachers and the school district means Ridgefield students will be back in the classroom on Monday.
kptv.com
Ridgefield teachers vote overwhelmingly in favor of new three-year contract
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Teachers in the Ridgefield School District voted 99 percent in favor of a new three-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, the new agreement will guarantee annual cost-of-living increases, annual training in de-escalation tactics and improvements to class size providing safer learning environments. REA said improvements to special education caseloads are also expected over the next couple of years.
kptv.com
Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement; school resumes Monday
RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Education Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ridgefield School District and school will resume Monday, the REA announced Sunday. The tentative agreement was reached shortly after 4 p.m., ending a six-day strike which began on Sept. 9. REA will release details of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelundreport.org
Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding
Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
'It's just been a blessing': Fred Meyer greeter battles cancer with music, faith and friends
PORTLAND, Oregon — Fred Meyer is celebrating its 100th anniversary since opening the first store in downtown Portland in 1922. The largest and busiest of the 130 locations in four states is the Hollywood location in Northeast Portland. The man customers will likely see welcoming them inside during the week has quite a life story.
Snack Fest PDX is coming to Portland food-lovers in October
Snack Fest will also have interactive cocktail classes and a 20-course Omakase sushi experience.
Reed College employee denied WFH accommodation, sues
A longtime employee at Reed College filed a disability discrimination lawsuit against them after being denied the ability to work from home though the 2022 school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
Laurelhurst neighbors say trees pose ‘significant threat’ to homeless
Just weeks after a class action suit was filed against the City of Portland, citing homeless encampments blocking sidewalks for those with mobility challenges, the same attorney is also representing people in the Laurelhurst community about camps in their neighborhood.
kptv.com
Police determine threat of violence at East Gresham Elementary School was ‘prank’
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know police have determined threats of violence against the school were a “prank.”. In an email sent to families Monday night, the school district said they learned of a “threat of violence” made against the East Gresham Elementary School. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who began investigating the threat and working with the district.
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday, a new public safety initiative in Old Town that will bring back a dedicated police unit to patrol the neighborhood’s Entertainment District on the weekends. Mayor Wheeler made the announcement while protesters banged on doors and windows of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat. Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
‘We have a tricycle with flat tires’: Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue
The crisis of homelessness in Portland is the talk of Oregon's Governor's race, the election around Portland's form of government, and on top of the mind of voters. KOIN 6 News is taking an in-depth look at what factors lead people into homelessness and what prevents them from leaving.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Sheer Pleasure | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Whatever your Pleasure is, we want to see your Sheer tonight! Put on your sexiest sheer, see through, mesh, or lace outfit and get ready to have all the Pleasure you desire. This month we are raising funds for services for the houseless population. For every 6 month or 1 year membership purchased this month, we will donate $10.
thereflector.com
Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County
In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
WWEEK
NuScale Faces Class Action Lawsuit Brought by Former Employees
Former employees of NuScale, a Tigard company that designs nuclear reactors, have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging the company denied them $100 million in proceeds when it went public earlier this year. NuScale began trading under the ticker symbol SMR after a merger with a Special...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
Comments / 0