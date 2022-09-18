ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Ridgefield teachers vote overwhelmingly in favor of new three-year contract

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) – Teachers in the Ridgefield School District voted 99 percent in favor of a new three-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ridgefield Education Association, the new agreement will guarantee annual cost-of-living increases, annual training in de-escalation tactics and improvements to class size providing safer learning environments. REA said improvements to special education caseloads are also expected over the next couple of years.
Ridgefield teachers reach tentative agreement; school resumes Monday

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - The Ridgefield Education Association has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ridgefield School District and school will resume Monday, the REA announced Sunday. The tentative agreement was reached shortly after 4 p.m., ending a six-day strike which began on Sept. 9. REA will release details of...
Vancouver Mental Health Facility Looks To Ease Overcrowding

Washington officials want to fill more beds at the state’s two psychiatric hospitals with patients in the criminal justice system. And to make room, state officials are building a 48-bed facility in Vancouver for people who have been civilly committed. More beds outside the hospitals would open up more bed space inside, said Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Oregon where you can enjoy tasty burgers just the way you like it. That's because no matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for you liking at any of these places. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so next tine you are craving some burgers, make sure to pay these places a visit.
Police determine threat of violence at East Gresham Elementary School was ‘prank’

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham-Barlow School District is letting families know police have determined threats of violence against the school were a “prank.”. In an email sent to families Monday night, the school district said they learned of a “threat of violence” made against the East Gresham Elementary School. The principal of East Gresham Elementary Kimberly Miles said staff immediately told the school’s security coordinator and called police who began investigating the threat and working with the district.
Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday, a new public safety initiative in Old Town that will bring back a dedicated police unit to patrol the neighborhood’s Entertainment District on the weekends. Mayor Wheeler made the announcement while protesters banged on doors and windows of...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Woodland rescinds planning agreements with Cowlitz County

In an effort to better handle the potential for growth outside of city limits, Woodland has formally cut ties with Cowlitz County in regard to the city’s development planning. During its Sept. 6 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution rescinding two prior resolutions that...
NuScale Faces Class Action Lawsuit Brought by Former Employees

Former employees of NuScale, a Tigard company that designs nuclear reactors, have filed suit in U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging the company denied them $100 million in proceeds when it went public earlier this year. NuScale began trading under the ticker symbol SMR after a merger with a Special...
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
