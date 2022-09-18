Read full article on original website
back in the '80s they had all sorts of programs for people to get back on their feet. It was up to the individual to make those choices, choices made not cause you were white or black , but the choices to do the right things with your freedom and being sick n tired of being sick n tired of getting the same results..hope this works for them
Erin Green
3d ago
It's awesome that this program was started by ex prisoners. They know from experience exactly what fellow prisoners needs are. 9 times out 10 ppl that start programs like this have good intentions, but haven't lived the life. I'm an exprisoner of 20+ years, never returned. I am glad this program has been successful approved and in full action. 👍
New program to help ex-prisoners
(CBS DETROIT) - As Craig Whilby and Jamil Allen-Bey walk into the grand opening celebration for Friends Of Returning Citizens (FORC), they are greeted by friends, family, and people who have walked in their shoes. People who are newly released from prison. And that's by design."We're trying to direct them in a path that won't lead them back into prison," said Whilby. Both Whilby and Allen-bey served 30 years in prison. Whilby says he was 17 years old and Allen-bey was just 16 years old. Upon release, they came home to a different and difficult world. "We left in the...
