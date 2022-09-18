ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

A Push for Veteran Suicide Awareness

Madison County had the highest rate of veteran suicides in any Alabama county in 2020. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh Were Captured. Alabama...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
townandtourist.com

19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?

Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Guntersville, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
traveltasteandtour.com

Marshall, AL

A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over

This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
HILLSBORO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Mote
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wbrc.com

Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
LINCOLN, AL
selmasun.com

Countries Alabama imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy