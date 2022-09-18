Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
A Push for Veteran Suicide Awareness
Madison County had the highest rate of veteran suicides in any Alabama county in 2020. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh Were Captured. Alabama...
townandtourist.com
19 Top Treehouse Rentals in Alabama (Homestyle & Spacious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When visiting the great state of Alabama there’s plenty to look forward to, from fresh peanuts to historic landmarks, to barbecue, and beyond. When planning your next trip to the Yellowhammer State, why not add another thing to look forward to in the form of an incredible treehouse rental.
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
traveltasteandtour.com
Marshall, AL
A weekend at the lake can be as relaxing as a sunset and sip of something cool by the water, and a slow paddle through shaded back channels with only local wildlife to keep you company. Or it can be as rowdy as a pack of relatives piled onto a pontoon and spilling over onto tubes for an all-day, leave you sunburned adventure that you can’t wait to do all over again.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
wbrc.com
Alabama Dept. of Veterans Affairs pushing suicide prevention awareness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and colleges and universities across the state are displaying 152 flags in honor of the 152 Alabama veterans who lost their lives to suicide in 2020. The statewide campaign is called Operation We Remember. If anything, it’s meant to...
Florida woman sues Alabama McDonald’s claiming she was served cleaning chemicals in coffee
DOTHAN, Ala. — A woman has filed a lawsuit in Alabama, claiming she was served cleaning agents in her coffee from McDonald’s that has left her with lasting injuries. The lawsuit claims that Sherry Head ordered a coffee from the drive-through at McDonald’s in December 2020, and was given chemicals in her caramel macchiato, WTVY reported.
wbrc.com
‘Please adopt or foster’: Shelby Co. Humane putting dogs outside because they are full
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Referring to the situation as a ‘shelter emergency,’ leaders at the Shelby County Humane Society said they are so full of dogs they are having to put kennels outside. Shelby Humane posted on Facebook, “We are having to put dogs in kennels outside...
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
Driver injured in accident at Talladega Short Track
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Lincoln Fire Department is investigating an accident where a car was overturned, leaving the driver trapped. According to LFD, crews arrived to Talladega Short Track and responded to calls of a driver that had overturned their car and was trapped. The patient was trauma alerted and flown to UAB via air.
selmasun.com
Countries Alabama imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Alabama imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Alabama. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
