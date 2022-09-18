Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Fatal crash on I-94 closes eastbound freeway lanes in Detroit after vehicle loses control, hits median
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police shut down eastbound lanes on I-94 in Detroit after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. A woman who was traveling in a passenger vehicle when she crashed after losing control and striking the center concrete median. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-94...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit resident won't be bought out by company's development plans
Since 1962 she’s called this place home, raised a family here, and spent blood sweat and tears trying to preserve the dying east side neighborhood for decades. Crown Enterprises- a Moroun family company - is buying out homeowners like Savannah.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$23 million housing development project breaks ground in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – City officials broke ground on a $23 million development project in Southwest Detroit on Tuesday. The Brooke will be located on 2420 Bagley Street near Honey Bee market and will include 78 apartment units and 2,105 square feet of storefront space. This new building will be replacing...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bus stop safety leaves some in high-traffic areas, lower visibility in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ypsilanti Township school district has shuffled its bus stop locations, leaving some people in high-traffic areas with lower visibility. New bus routes at Lincoln Consolidated Schools have parents concerned for their children’s safety. Superintendent Robert Jansen said they reworked the bus routes due...
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat and high heat
DETROIT – The early morning rain and thunder is settling down as the showers move out of the area through the rest of this Wednesday morning. Happy Hump Day Metro Detroit! A warm front moved up and over us last night bringing the showers and storms with a different feel in the air as you head out and about. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s around here with mostly cloudy skies but fewer and fewer showers, for now. You just might need that umbrella today if you plan on being outside later this morning and later. It does not look like we are in for a good widespread soaking of rain later today although we need it badly.
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
Look Inside This Historic Abandoned Detroit Police Station
It's a place I can't say I'd like to have explored maybe fifty years ago. Today, on the other hand, that would be a different story. An open police department is less appealing than an abandoned one. Historic Detroit Police Station - Abandoned. If you drove past it, you could...
Public comment sought on plan to transform Woodward Loop into two-way street
Officials in Pontiac are looking to turn the one-way Woodward Loop into a two-way street that is pedestrian-friendly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94
DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Officials said a woman lost control of her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 people injured in BP refinery fire near Toledo
Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo. All staff members were accounted for. The refinery has been safely shut down as the response to the fire, which occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), is still underway. Officials say a giant plume of black...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 workers seriously hurt when semi truck trailer crashes down on them in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two workers were seriously injured Tuesday when a semi truck box trailer crashed down on top of them in Macomb County. The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) in the parking lot of the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. You can view the live radar above. A cold front approaching the area...
Celebrating the largest city-owned island park in the United States at Belle Isle
Southfield (CW50) - Spanning 982 acres on the Detroit River, Belle Isle Park is the largest city-owned island park in the United States.The park is protected and preserved by the Belle Isle Conservancy. The conservancy is in its 10th year after being established in 2012. The mission is to protect, preserve, restore, and enhance the environment, structures, and character of the park and its attractions. The park is home to the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, Dossin Great Lakes Museum, Belle Isle Nature Center, and the James Scott Memorial Fountain.The park is also well-known for a variety of...
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old won't let Moroun company buy her out of Detroit's Cadillac Heights
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ninety-two year-old Savannah Lewis is one of the last few holdouts in a land grab in Detroit's Cadillac Heights neighborhood. "At my age I’m darn near 100," she said. "What the heck, I look like (I'm) buying another house?" Since 1962 she’s called this place...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief caught with stolen electronics, chargers, one beer in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing from residents in Grosse Pointe Farms was caught by police while in possession of multiple electronic devices, chargers, and one bottle of beer. Police were called Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) to a home in the area of Grosse Pointe...
Nothing found after reports of armed student, gunshot lead to lockdown and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
A scare at an Oakland County high school prompted a lockdown, evacuation and search at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills on Tuesday.
candgnews.com
No injuries in fire at Warren apartment complex
WARREN — Warren firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of an apartment building on 10 Mile Road east of Hoover Road Monday morning. At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 19, Warren firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at the Cove on 10 apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters found light smoke coming from the basement, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said.
