DETROIT – The early morning rain and thunder is settling down as the showers move out of the area through the rest of this Wednesday morning. Happy Hump Day Metro Detroit! A warm front moved up and over us last night bringing the showers and storms with a different feel in the air as you head out and about. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s around here with mostly cloudy skies but fewer and fewer showers, for now. You just might need that umbrella today if you plan on being outside later this morning and later. It does not look like we are in for a good widespread soaking of rain later today although we need it badly.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO