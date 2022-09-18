ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
CBS Detroit

The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores

(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm threat and high heat

DETROIT – The early morning rain and thunder is settling down as the showers move out of the area through the rest of this Wednesday morning. Happy Hump Day Metro Detroit! A warm front moved up and over us last night bringing the showers and storms with a different feel in the air as you head out and about. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 60s around here with mostly cloudy skies but fewer and fewer showers, for now. You just might need that umbrella today if you plan on being outside later this morning and later. It does not look like we are in for a good widespread soaking of rain later today although we need it badly.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroiters#Water Services#West Side#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dwsd
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 people injured in BP refinery fire near Toledo

Two people have been reported injured in the BP refinery fire near Toledo. All staff members were accounted for. The refinery has been safely shut down as the response to the fire, which occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), is still underway. Officials say a giant plume of black...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Celebrating the largest city-owned island park in the United States at Belle Isle

Southfield (CW50) - Spanning 982 acres on the Detroit River, Belle Isle Park is the largest city-owned island park in the United States.The park is protected and preserved by the Belle Isle Conservancy. The conservancy is in its 10th year after being established in 2012. The mission is to protect, preserve, restore, and enhance the environment, structures, and character of the park and its attractions. The park is home to the Belle Isle Aquarium, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, Dossin Great Lakes Museum, Belle Isle Nature Center, and the James Scott Memorial Fountain.The park is also well-known for a variety of...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

No injuries in fire at Warren apartment complex

WARREN — Warren firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of an apartment building on 10 Mile Road east of Hoover Road Monday morning. At 10:22 a.m. on Sept. 19, Warren firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire at the Cove on 10 apartment complex. When they arrived, firefighters found light smoke coming from the basement, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams said.
WARREN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy