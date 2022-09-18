ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit

1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. People in Jackson County are working to raise money for the American Cancer Society, and a local woman who's fighting breast cancer.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

A Push for Veteran Suicide Awareness

Madison County had the highest rate of veteran suicides in any Alabama county in 2020. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh Were Captured. Alabama...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville District 3 Board of Education Run-off

Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure are battling it out for the last seat at the Huntsville Board of Education. City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before …. Scottsboro to hold End of Summer Benefit concert …. Jackson County Relay for Life Benefit. 100 Days Since Alex Drueke and Andy...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Judge Declares Mistrial in Mason Sisk Case

The capital murder trial of Elkmont teen Mason Sisk ended in stunning fashion this morning. Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise declared a mistrial, signaling an end to a now 6-day long trial.
ELKMONT, AL
WHNT-TV

City Council District 2 Runoff Candidate Speak Before Polls Close

Huntsville's Municipal Election runoff is today. On the ballot is the race for city council district 2, which runs from Chapman Mountain to Hampton Cove. Those candidates, David Little and Bill Yell, are seeking to replace council member Frances Akridge, who did not seek reelection.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

