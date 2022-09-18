ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga

Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events

The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila

Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best

A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides

A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where to leaf peep in the Adirondacks this fall

Midway into September, some trees are showing some non-green colors as Autumn makes its way to the Adirondacks. With experts predicting a quick season for fall colors due to low rain conditions through 2022, there's no time to waste if you're a leaf-peeper - especially if you're one who likes a nice hike.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Malta bathroom vandalized

A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
MALTA, NY

