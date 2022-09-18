Read full article on original website
High school football week 2 rolls into Saturday
Scotia traveling to Cohoes in Class B action while the Witches of Greenwich are hosted by Voorheesville on week 2 of the high school football season. Ashley Miller has the highlights on Big Board Sports.
City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday
On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
Adirondack Balloon Festival ready for liftoff in Warren County
Get ready to point your eyes to the skies in Warren County. It’s the lift-off of the colorful annual Adirondack Balloon Festival. It all begins with music and food vendors at Crandall Park in Glens Falls, at 4 p.m. Thursday. Events are also being held on Queensbury Avenue in...
Two-time Tony Award winner to perform in Saratoga
Broadway star Beth Leavel will perform her new show, "It's Not About Me," at The Mansion of Saratoga on Thursday, September 22 at 8 p.m. The two-time Tony Award Winner recently starred as Miranda Priestly in the new musical adaptation of “The Devil Wears Prada,” which featured music by Elton John. She's won two Tony Awards, for "The Prom," and "The Drowsy Chaperone," respectively.
Saratoga Springs, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Saratoga Springs. The Emma Willard School volleyball team will have a game with Saratoga Central Catholic Senior High School on September 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
Glens Falls block party leads to street closure
The Adirondack Balloon Festival "Downtown Block Party" will take place on September 22, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Due to the event, there will be no parking on Glen Street after 3 p.m. Glen Street will be closed from the Traffic Circle to South Street.
A Barrel Factory Full of Whiskey & Spirits to be Built in Glenville
In an effort to use a vital part of Glenville, there will be a barrel factory and warehouse built to house whiskey and spirits. It will take the place of the former maple syrup production plant and factory and be transformed into a place for whiskey and spirits. What Will...
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
Cohoes to host multiple Halloween events
The city of Cohoes will be hosting multiple Halloween events, including the second annual "Trunk or Treat" event on October 28. The City of Cohoes Halloween Parade will also be held that same day, kicking off at 6 p.m., in front of the Knights of Columbus on Remsen Street. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.
Bus driver woes continue for Saratoga County schools
Some school bus routes will be canceled in Saratoga County schools Tuesday, due to ongoing bus driver shortages in the Capital Region. Both Saratoga Springs City School District and Ballston Spa Central School District have announced cancellations.
Parents work through bus woes, ‘It’s a struggle’
School bus woes continue in Saratoga County, where cancellations are forcing parents to make new plans to get their kids to school.
New Troy restaurant offers tacos, tequila
Tatu Tacos and Tequila is now open at the intersection of Congress and 4th streets in Troy. It features cuisine inspired by the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, with a subtle Middle Eastern influence. The restaurant also offers the largest selection of tequila, mezcal, sotol and raicilla in the Capital Region.
New York Times Says Upstate Restaurant Among Nation’s 50 Best
A local restaurant from a small Capital Region town has received a big city honor. You can probably name at least 5 amazing restaurants in the area that you not only love, but that are also worthy of national acclaim for their culinary expertise. But just by the sheer fact that for such an honor local eateries are competing with establishments with big city exposure and notoriety, such honors are few and far between.
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
CDTA begins charging fares on new Montgomery County rides
A reminder for CDTA riders in Montgomery County. You now have to pay to ride the bus. CDTA has been offering free rides on their four new routes. However, they began charging riders the regular fare on Monday, which is $1.50 per ride. The new routes connect Amsterdam to Schenectady...
Fulton County Y delays opening due to power outage
The Fulton County YMCA was not able to open at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, due to a power outage affecting Harrison Street in Johnstown.
Where to leaf peep in the Adirondacks this fall
Midway into September, some trees are showing some non-green colors as Autumn makes its way to the Adirondacks. With experts predicting a quick season for fall colors due to low rain conditions through 2022, there's no time to waste if you're a leaf-peeper - especially if you're one who likes a nice hike.
Malta bathroom vandalized
A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
