Selkirk, NY

WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police

On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
ALBANY, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Albany, NY
Selkirk, NY
East Greenbush, NY
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building

Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat

Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Six people charged in Saratoga County drug bust

Saratoga County sheriff’s investigators arrested six people, accused of taking part in selling cocaine and crystal meth. They say Terry Fauntleroy of Schenectady was selling cocaine throughout Saratoga County, and Felix Ortega of Wilton was selling crystal meth. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 they executed a search warrant at two...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges

A Canajoharie man was arrested in connection with a warrant related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs. Police say 36 year old Michael Bell was selling drugs in Montgomery County. He was arraigned in Canajorarie court. He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
CANAJOHARIE, NY
WNYT

Malta bathroom vandalized

A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
MALTA, NY

