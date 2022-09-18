Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in Schenectady homicide case
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
WNYT
Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide
SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County
Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George.
Teens allegedly steal car, run from Bethlehem Police
On August 25, at about 1:17 a.m., an officer with the Bethlehem Police Department was in the area of Route 9W and Corning Hill Road when the patrol car's license plate reader alerted the officer that a car stolen from Saratoga County had just passed him traveling northbound on Route 9W.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
3 arrested on drug, gun charges in Warren County
Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Queensbury on September 18. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.
Police: Cohoes man arrested, found with stolen gun
A Cohoes man has been arrested after allegedly being found with two guns, one of which was stolen. The Cohoes Police Department said Nhuygel Dingee, 34, was arrested on September 18.
6 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Saratoga County
Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the Warren County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany police locate missing 11-year-old
The Albany Police Department has located an 11-year-old boy, who was reporting missing Tuesday morning.
WNYT
Possible meth lab found at Schenectady apartment building
Police in Schenectady say they may have found a meth lab. Authorities are clearly taking this situation very seriously. There were several state and local law enforcement agencies, and emergency response teams involved in the investigation. Residents were ordered out of their apartments Monday morning, and were still not allowed...
WCSO: Pair nabbed after crack cocaine found in car
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said two county women were arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop ballooned to a drug bust.
Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton Co. Sheriff
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. New York State Police said Jason Blowers, 51, of Northhampton has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Arrest made after Ballston Spa school threat
Police have made an arrest following that anonymous threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported their child received a Snap Chat message about a possible school shooting take place at the district. Extra security is still in place around...
WNYT
Six people charged in Saratoga County drug bust
Saratoga County sheriff’s investigators arrested six people, accused of taking part in selling cocaine and crystal meth. They say Terry Fauntleroy of Schenectady was selling cocaine throughout Saratoga County, and Felix Ortega of Wilton was selling crystal meth. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 they executed a search warrant at two...
2 injured in Columbia County car crash
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a car crash in Claverack. The crash happened on September 17 around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 66 and County Route 20.
WRGB
Albany High School briefly under lock down following altercation between students
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A district spokesperson with the Albany School District says that Albany High School was under lock down procedures following what they are calling an altercation between students where a knife was discovered. We're told the lock down was initiated just before 1:00 PM at the...
WNYT
Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges
A Canajoharie man was arrested in connection with a warrant related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs. Police say 36 year old Michael Bell was selling drugs in Montgomery County. He was arraigned in Canajorarie court. He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
Albany High School no longer on lockdown
Albany High School has resumed its normal operations after being placed on lockdown. School officials said the lockdown was in response to fights between students in the building.
WNYT
Malta bathroom vandalized
A bathroom in the town of Malta was vandalized over the weekend. That’s according to the town of Malta facebook page. It happened at Malta Community Park. The town is requesting anyone with information to call the Saratoga County sheriff’s office.
Police: Saugerties man shared private photos of ex
A Saugerties man has been ordered to appear in court after he allegedly shared private photos of his ex-girlfriend with his coworkers, in a work group chat.
Comments / 0