5 takeaways from Oregon’s statement blowout over No. 14 BYU Cougars

That’s the Oregon Ducks team that we knew was capable of showing up. It may have been premature to ask them to look this good in Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs, but when fans wanted to see it most, the Ducks delivered.

On Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium, Oregon faced a huge test with the No. 14 BYU Cougars coming to town. We had a lot of questions as to how good this Dan Lanning-led team really was, and fortunately, we got a lot of answers.

The offense looked dynamic, the defense was physical and relentless, and the intensity of the game never let up, even when a lead was built in the second half.

What it means going forward is yet to be seen, but the Ducks undoubtedly did a lot to repair their image in the eyes of the college football world. Now they are back on the map, and need to be taken seriously as one of the teams to look out for each and every week.

Here are our biggest takeaways from Saturday’s action:

This version of Bo Nix is special

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

If Bo Nix is going to continue to play like this, then the Oregon Ducks can be better than we originally thought before the season started. In the second-straight game, Nix had a career-high 5 total touchdowns, this time with three of them coming on the ground — another career-high. He finished the game virtually perfect on the stat sheet, with 222 yards and two passing touchdowns on 13-for-18 attempts. He tacked on 9 rushes for 35 yards and three touchdowns for good measure. In his last 8 quarters as the Ducks' QB, Nix has a total of 10 touchdowns and 10 incompletions. That's impressive, certainly, but the most important number that Nix would give to you is 2 — the number of blowout victories his team has in that same time span. Regardless of where your preseason expectations for the Ducks stood, it's hard not to raise that bar a little bit knowing that this version of Nix is attainable. Should he be able to repeat this type of performance again and again down the road, the Ducks could be serious contenders not only in the Pac-12, but in the CFP world as well.

Terrance Ferguson and Troy Franklin deliver again

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

What is the last great wide receiver/tight end combo that we've seen at Oregon? Was it Johnny Johnson III and Jacob Breeland in 2019? Maybe Darren Carrington and Pharaoh Brown in 2016, or Josh Huff and Colt Lyerla in 2012? What about Jeff Maehl and Ed Dickson in 2009? History aside, I think we might be watching it unfold in front of us this season, coming in the form of Terrance Ferguson and Troy Franklin. For the second-straight game, that receiving duo filled up the stat sheet for the Ducks. A game after combining for 13 catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns against Eastern Washington, the duo was at it against a physical BYU team, combining for five catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Franklin was arguably the most impressive of the two, though he didn't get into the endzone. He finished the day with three catches for 84 yards, and had the play of the game — a 50-yard acrobatic catch that set up the Ducks on the five-yard line. Ferguson added to his TD total on the year, where he now has four, by far the most on the team. In years past, it has been hard to find players on Oregon's roster that are dominant in the passing game. This year, it's looking like they have two very capable contenders early on.

Oregon's CB2 position needs work

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Coming into the season, it was widely known that the Ducks' cornerback position needed a lot of work after an offseason overhaul. That is still partially true. On one side of things, Christian Gonzalez is locking it down, and looks every part of the all-conference player that Oregon envisioned when getting him out of the transfer portal. On the other side, though, it's been a revolving door of Trikweze Bridges, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence. It's apparent that the Ducks are searching for the guy who can step up for them on the boundary, and so far, they haven't found it. “I’ll have to go back again and watch the film," Lanning said after the game on Saturday. "I know Dontae was able to break up some contested balls there at the end, but I want to go back and evaluate the film and see where we’re at. I know that there were some times where we had some good coverage throughout and we gave up late, so we’ve got to figure out how to work those finishes better.” I'm not sure that Lanning is going to like what he sees very much when evaluating the film. Bridges was targeted several times in the first half, and he gave up some big gains, including a 35-yard pass on the very first play of the game. While there is a lot of season left and certainly time for the Ducks' defense to step up, it's clear that this is a major area in need of improvement.

Ducks' front-seven can be lethal

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks went another game with just one total sack, but don't let that deter you from how dominant Oregon's front seven was on Saturday. If you're looking for a number that proves this, take 61. That's how many total rushing yards BYU had in the game. While it wasn't flashy or dominant or world-beating, the Ducks did everything they needed to up front, and it culminated in the defense's most complete performance of the year. The Ducks were able to hold the Cougars to 0-for-4 on 4th down conversions, creating a handful of turnover on downs that worked to their benefit. While no player had a jaw-dropping statistical day — Brandon Dorlus led the way with 7 tackles, while DJ Johnson had 6 — it was a complete team performance that more than got the job done.

Oregon's RB Room is explosive

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks came into this game at less-than-full strength at the running back position. It became clear after the game that Byron Cardwell had been dealing with an injury all week and was being held out of action. Sean Dollars also got minimal run, taking just one carry for three yards. That didn't stop the transfers and the true freshman from putting on a show, though. The biggest star was Bucky Irving, who started the game for the Ducks and instantly showed what a difference maker he can be. He finished the day with 14 carries for 107 yards, with a long gain of 36 that dropped Oregon on the BYU doorstep, leaving Bo Nix to punch it in. Spelling Irving was Noah Whittington, who was almost equally as impressive with 13 rushes for 69 yards. He offered a great change of pace for the Ducks when they needed it. The two of them made way for true freshman Jordan James to come in on third and fourth-down situations, where he really stepped up and delivered. James finished with just 6 rushes for 33 yards, but proved that he's capable of playing at this Power 5 level. "He's a big back that runs physical and is able to get tough yards, and we had some tough yard situations today where Jordan was able to go have some success," Lanning said after the game. The Ducks are undoubtedly going to run a committee scheme throughout the season as long as they're healthy, but it's always fun to see what these guys can do when given a chance to show what they're capable of. I feel confident in saying that should any one of these guys get over 14 carries in a single game, they can more likely than not get into triple digits and be a star on the offense. There aren't many teams you can say that about.

