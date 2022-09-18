ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Ridge Point rallies to beat Fort Bend Hightower 25-17 in gritty 6A Texas high school football battle (Photos + Video)

By Andrew McCulloch
Fort Bend Ridge Point rallied from a 17-0 second-half deficit led by its defense to beat Hightower in a 25-17 comeback win on Saturday to stay atop the District 20-6A standings

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Ahead by five points with the ball 9 yards away from the end zone, Fort Bend Hightower trotted its field goal unit onto the field.

The Hurricanes were looking to regain some momentum and a touchdown lead after a pair of back-to-back Fort Bend Ridge Point touchdowns toward the end of the third quarter cut into the 'Canes' advantage.

A crowd of Panthers raced around the outside edge and got a hand in the way of Hightower's kick.

Ridge Point senior safety Taylor Davis scooped up the blocked field goal attempt as it bounced toward the sideline and took off downfield.

Davis raced 91 yards to the opposite end zone, scoring a pivotal special teams touchdown for the Panthers that pushed them ahead 18-17 and gave Fort Bend Ridge Points its first lead of the night midway through the fourth quarter.

That clutch play by Davis, one of many for the Panthers during a second-half surge on Saturday night, was the climactic highlight of an incredible Ridge Point rally that featured 25 unanswered points to end the game and cement a 25-17 victory over Hightower for the Panthers at Mercer Stadium .

The victory helped Ridge Point improve to 2-0 against district competition this year and stay atop the District 20-6A standings, while also representing the Hurricanes' first district loss during their first season competing at the Class 6A level.

The Hurricanes struck first on the opening drive of the contest, driving deep into Ridge Point's red zone before settling for a 32-yard field goal to kick to claim a 3-0 advantage 8 minutes into the first quarter.

The 'Canes boosted their early edge about 90 seconds into the second quarter, when junior wide receiver Zion Kearney reached over a leaping defender to haul in a 25-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Joseph Stewart Jr.

A missed extra-point attempt after that score gave Hightower a 9-0 lead during the early stages of the second quarter.

Ridge Point, meanwhile, was moving the ball well on its opening drive after senior running back Ezell Jolly ripped off a long run on one of the Panthers' first plays from scrimmage.

But Fort Bend Ridge Point lost its early momentum when Hurricanes sophomore defensive back Makhi Davis deflected a pass up in the air and caught it on his back along the sideline for an important early interception.

The Panthers struggled to gain traction after that too, with sacks and penalties playing a big part in slowing their advances offensively before the 'Canes goal-line stop late in the second quarter.

Ridge Point pushed the ball deep downfield again with less than a minute left during the second quarter, but the Panthers were kept off the scoreboard again by a swarm of Hurricanes combining for a clutch sack as time expired in the first half.

Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-2, 2-0) will return to action for another District 20-6A matchup next week against the Fort Bend Dulles Vikings (1-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land.

Fort Bend Hightower (2-2, 1-1), meanwhile, will look to move back above .500 in district play when the Panthers take on the Fort Bend Bush Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land.

