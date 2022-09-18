ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Light, NJ

ocscanner.news

JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident

MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of Thompson Bridge Road. Upon arrival the fire department noted smoke coming out from eaves. A request for RIT and tankers was put in place. The last report is the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: FLIPPED KAYAK – WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS

Emergency personnel are in the area of the 700 block of Manor Drive for a water rescue. It is reported that the kayak flipped upside down. This is a rescue is process and a developing story. We have no additional details at this moment, however, should new details become available, we will update our page as quickly as possible.
BRICK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson

SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
JACKSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NJ.com

Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

