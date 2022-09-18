Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: KITCHEN FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working kitchen fire on the 0 block of Castle. Per command fire has been knocked down. No other details are available at this time.
Car Crashes Into Living Room, Injuring Resident
MANCHESTER – A driver was backing out of his driveway and lost control, crashing into the living room of his neighbor across the street, police said. Clyde Jackson, 64, of Whiting, was leaving his Milford Avenue home just before 10 p.m. on September 19 when he lost control of his 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis. Police said the rear of the car went through the living room wall of a house across the street.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of Thompson Bridge Road. Upon arrival the fire department noted smoke coming out from eaves. A request for RIT and tankers was put in place. The last report is the fire has been knocked down and no injuries were reported.
Long Beach Township police: Building collapses in Barnegat Light
Police in Long Beach Township confirmed Saturday night that a building collapsed in Barnegat Light.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
Investigators identify pilot, passenger killed when small plane crashed in New Jersey neighborhood
Investigators say the plane had just taken off from nearby Bucks Airport in Bridgeton.
Swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach
One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the waters in Long Branch, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
ocscanner.news
WHITING: CAR INTO HOUSE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car into a residence on the 0 block of Milford. Toms River is sending a technical rescue team to assist. This is a developing story and we have no further details at this moment. Should additional details become available, we will update our page as soon as possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: FLIPPED KAYAK – WATER RESCUE IN PROCESS
Emergency personnel are in the area of the 700 block of Manor Drive for a water rescue. It is reported that the kayak flipped upside down. This is a rescue is process and a developing story. We have no additional details at this moment, however, should new details become available, we will update our page as quickly as possible.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: SWAT Conducts Raids in Lakewood and Jackson
SWAT teams converged on homes in Lakewood and Jackson today. Police tell TLS they were conducting warrants as part of a larger investigation by the County, or Counties. TLS also received reports about a SWAT raid in Howell, which is part of Monmouth County. Details will be published when released.
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
Many Food Outlets Closing In Atlantic City, Ocean City & Elsewhere?
It’s impossible to miss how many restaurants and other food outlets are closing after having successfully operated for many decades. Wards Pastry in Ocean City closed yesterday after more than 98 years in business. They cited issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and associated costs and difficulty...
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
NJ residents just lost even more newspapers covering their towns
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: RUNNING 4 HEROES – LAST NIGHT’S HERO K9 OFFICER AXEL WHO DIED IN THE LINE OF DUTY
Morgan Blann is a 7th grader who is on a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty. Morgan participates in a program called Running 4 Heroes. She runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Comments / 3