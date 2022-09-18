ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc12.com

Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker

WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
WALKER, MI
WOOD

A luxury apartment with a focus on community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students

Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids local news

