3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
Patient ‘heartbroken’ as U-M Health-West closes rheumatology program
Patients of the rheumatology program at University of Michigan Health-West in southeast Grand Rapids are now looking elsewhere for their care.
Grand Rapids church's diaper ministry at 'critical need' for larger sizes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Inside a church she's attended her entire life, Kristina Weidenfeller holds the youngest of her five children, a six-month old girl, while her sister hides behind a chair, skeptical of the news camera that stands before her. "My boys are very helpful. My girls, I...
Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
Vestaburg community hosts vigil to honor 13-year-old who died in house fire
A Montcalm County family continues to mourn the loss of a 13-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire Wednesday. Now, the community is offering up as much support as it can.
Family remembers victim in home explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman unknowingly sits in urine-soaked hospital bed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Samantha Drew was disgusted when she discovered she was sitting on soiled bed sheets at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo Friday morning. "When I went to get up, I went 'why am I wet?'" Drew said. Drew took her 3-year-old daughter to the emergency room when she...
GVSU veteran and service dog receive national recognition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As director of Grand Valley State University’s Military and Veterans Resource Center, Jill Hinton Wolfe navigates between two campuses and travels across the country. She talks about issues student veterans are facing, and she's guided by her service dog, Hannah. “The army taught me...
West Michigan natives survive Fiona at new Puerto Rico home
Puerto Rico residents, including two people with West Michigan ties who now live there, are cleaning up after Hurricane Fiona battered the American territory.
Fox17
Jack O'Lantern World to feature thousands of carved pumpkins in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of hand-carved pumpkins are scheduled to make their way to Grand Rapids this fall!. Organizers say more than 50 artists, carpenters, planners, architects and designers came together for Jack O’Lantern World at Millennium Park. The event, which will stretch across a three-quarter-mile-long walk,...
75-year-old woman in hospital after Zeeland area crash
A woman is in the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck north of Zeeland on Tuesday, deputies said.
Artist honors women with 'Golden Rod Girls' during ArtPrize
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some people who were downtown Grand Rapids early Saturday morning got a nice surprise. ArtPrize artist Erica Kuhl, who studied at Kendall College of Art and Design, handed out 300 of what she calls 'Golden Rod Girls' and hid some throughout the city as well.
USPS hosting 3 Grand Rapids job fairs in September
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hoping to fill immediate openings for various positions at three locations in Grand Rapids. USPS is hosting three different job fairs at locations around the city over the next week. The postal service is hoping to hire for...
abc12.com
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area. Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township. According to authorities, one of the men...
Muskegon adult, alternative learners 'thriving' under innovative new program
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — An innovative teaching strategy is hard at work inside a Muskegon County school district. Orchard View Schools just implemented what’s known as the ‘project-based learning’ technique inside its Innovative Learning Center, the district’s adult and alternative education facility. District leaders told...
Neighbors honor 71-year-old fatally struck in Walker
WALKER, Michigan — Dozens of residents gathered in a sermon-like service at the Grandview Apartments on Saturday morning to pay respect to their fallen neighbor. 71-year-old Laurie Bos died September 1. She was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in Walker while riding her motorized scooter. A speaker from the event said Bos had just passed a tract or religious pamphlet to someone before attempting to make it to Meijer’s on the other side of the street. The speaker later added that Bos did not look both ways and did not have the right-of-way.
'It's more freedom': Event in Rockford to help adults with disabilities live independently
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Many adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities end up living with their aging parents because they can't live on their own without some help. A non-profit organization that opened in 2020 here in West Michigan is hoping to change that. Homes Giving Hope allows adults the...
WOOD
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What’s the difference between a traditional apartment complex and luxury apartment dwellings that really focus on community? We found the answer when we visited the Townhomes at Two Rivers in Lowell. Rachael got the chance to visit this newly built community, with lots of amenities and a strong sense of community!
GRPD: Body found at Fish Ladder Park
Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.
Kentwood 'Glow in the Park' event returns this October
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Light up the night at Kentwood's family-friendly "Glow in the Park" event coming to Pinewood Park in October. This annual event is on Saturday, Oct. 15 and kicks off at 7 p.m. in the park and lasts until 9 p.m. with glowing fun for all ages.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students
Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
