Chances for severe weather are increasing Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A slight risk for large hail and damaging winds has been issued with scattered storms possible primarily in the evening — most likely after 7 p.m. More scattered storms may produce some large hail and winds again on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise, with highs topping out in the 90s by Tuesday as well. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO