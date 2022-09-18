Read full article on original website
Several Statewide Records for Heat Broken Tuesdays
A late burst of summer broke many records across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread highs in south central Iowa topped out in the mid-90s in the afternoon, with 95 in Knoxville and 94 in Pella — both broke the previous county high mark for September 20th of 93 set in 1940. Indianola’s observations are based on the Des Moines Airport, which hit 94 — breaking the previous high mark of 92 in 1908/1931, and this was the latest 94 degree-plus day in central Iowa since 1963.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
Indianola Storm Siren Coverage Map
The Indianola and Warren County storm sirens underwent testing earlier this week, completing the expansion of the siren coverage area that took place in 2021. The sirens will now cover new territory east of Indianola on Highway 92 towards Pickard Park, and north of Indianola on Highway 65/69, in addition to new sirens placed on existing poles and two sirens remaining the same. Find a map to the coverage area above.
Recent rain is too little, too late for Iowa farmers
ROSE HILL, Iowa — The Drought Monitor has been showing southeastern Iowa in a severe drought for several weeks. Rains this past weekend, are just about a month late according to ISU Extension Crop Specialist Rebecca Vittetoe. “The rain that came over the weekend, is probably too late for a lot of the crops,” said […]
Iowa’s Largest Lake Has Six Old Towns Underneath It
Six major floods led to the formation of Iowa's largest lake. When it became reality, the histories of six towns would be buried in the process. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, floods in 1851, 1859, and 1903 were among the reasons for Flood Control Acts in the late 1930s and mid-1940s. While studies went on, the Des Moines River continued to flood. It happened again in 1944, 1947, and in 1954.
Iowa Man Dies In Southern Iowa Crash
(Decatur County, IA) -- A southern Iowa man is dead after driving into a pond in rural Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon suffered an unknown medical condition around 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon and drove off a road, went thru a fence and then into the water. The I-S-P says the property owner discovered the truck.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Emerald ash borer confirmed in another Iowa county
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa Agriculture officials report there now are only six counties without a confirmed case of the destructing emerald ash borer. Mitchell County is the latest county where the insect was been discovered. Emerald ash borer was first discovered in Iowa in 2010. Its larvae can...
Leon, Iowa resident dies in accident in south central Iowa
The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond. The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa. Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious...
Flu Vaccine Available at Pella Regional
Seasonal influenza vaccination appointments can be made at Pella Regional medical clinics located in Bussey, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Pella, Prairie City and Sully starting October 4. Pella Regional Health Center Pharmacies located in Pella and Prairie City will also offer walk in and scheduled flu vaccinations. The single best way to protect against the seasonal flu is to get vaccinated each year.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Southeast Iowa man killed in workplace accident
DRAKESVILLE, Iowa — A workplace accident has claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man. The accident was reported Monday morning at Countryside Welding in rural Drakesville, Iowa. According to Davis County Sheriff, Dave Davis, 23-year-old Duane Yoder was working at the shop when multiple steel pipes that were...
These Mysterious Wrecks Are At The Bottom Of The Deepest Lake In Iowa
The deepest lake in Iowa has some mysteries at the bottom of it. West Lake Okoboji is the deepest natural lake in Iowa, plunging 136 ft. deep. It's a glacial lake that was made by the Wisconsin Glacier 14,000 years ago. But since then, the lake has played host to...
Unemployment Remains on Similar Track in August
The unemployment rate remained low in August, according to the latest data from Iowa Workforce Development. In Marion County, the percentage is at 2.1%, up from 1.9% in July and a decrease from 3% in August 2021. There are 18,670 employed residents and 400 individuals seeking work and receiving benefits.
Ankeny High School postgame celebration under investigation
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The Ankeny High School football team's post-game celebration on Friday night is under investigation. The Hawks handed the top-ranked South East Polk Rams their first loss of the season. After their win, videos surfaced online afterward showing a rowdy Ankeny celebration and possible damage to...
Severe Weather Chances Increased Saturday Evening
Chances for severe weather are increasing Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. A slight risk for large hail and damaging winds has been issued with scattered storms possible primarily in the evening — most likely after 7 p.m. More scattered storms may produce some large hail and winds again on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to rise, with highs topping out in the 90s by Tuesday as well. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team is on the air for any severe thunderstorm or tornado warning for any portion of Marion and Warren Counties.
KNIA Radio and Simpson College Partner for Storm Surge Live Show
Tonight is the first show of the 2022 fall version of the KNIA and Simpson College partnership show Storm Surge, featuring all Simpson College fall and winter athletics. Storm Surge will have interviews with Athletic Director Marty Bell, a featured coach each week, and athletes from each sport, in addition to a highlight or history fact each week. The show is live at the Brickhouse on the downtown Indianola square each Monday night at 6pm.
Why Do Iowa Farmers Paint Their Barns Red?
Imagine the most picturesque barns you have seen while driving through the countryside of Iowa. For a lot of people, that barn will have a similar characteristic to it… it’s red. Growing up, every time we drew a farm or saw cartoons of farms, the barns were easily...
Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley
A graveside remembrance for Elizabeth A. (Hayes) Rowley age 94, formerly of Iowa City will be Wednesday, September 21st at t’Lam Cemetery in Marion County beginning at 1:00pm. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
