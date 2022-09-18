Read full article on original website
Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
Liam Stockbauer, Tai San propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to shutout victory
Mechanicsburg jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and never faltered as the Wildcats blanked Waynesboro 7-0 Tuesday. Liam Stockbauer paced the Cats with three goals. Teammate Tai San tallied two goals and added two assists, for good measure. Thad Wiggins and Shuayb Billow each found the back of the net once, while Zak Moutawakil and Silas Miller accounted for one assist apiece in the victory.
Bishop McDevitt girls soccer beats Middletown behind Cathleen Mooney’s hat-trick
The Bishop McDevitt girls soccer team has responded well after suffering its first defeat of the year against Penn Manor this past weekend, and continued that bounce-back Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After topping Daniel Boone on Monday, the Crusaders defeated Middletown...
Hershey girls tennis dominates against Cedar Cliff, continues undefeated streak
CAMP HILL— Hershey’s girls tennis team continues to dominate on the courts and is showing no signs of slowing down.
‘We play in a way that brings out the best in everyone’: Hershey’s girls tennis team dominates Mid-Penn, leads District 3 power rankings
Jessica Folkenroth began coaching girls tennis at Hershey in the fall of 2018 and said throughout her years with the program, none of her teams were able to get off to a supreme start the way this year’s squad has. Though the Trojans haven’t missed the district playoffs a...
Elli Divelbiss’ goal carries Greencastle-Antrim field hockey over CD East
1-0 games area always stressful, and Greencastle-Antrim’s field hockey team was able to come away on the right side of one on Tuesday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to an unassisted goal by Ellie Divelbiss with 5:46 remaining in the...
West Perry field hockey picks up 6-1 win over Colonial foe Shippensburg
West Perry field hockey’s offense was on fire in a divisional matchup on Tuesday, as it topped the Greyhounds 6-1. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Mustangs scored the first six goals of the contest. Jordan Byers scored the first two, tallying...
Central Dauphin’s David Chase III tabbed Mid-Penn football player of the week
Boy, did the Central Dauphin Rams need this one. Seven days after hanging with state-ranked Coatesville, but ultimately falling to 0-3 on the season, Central Dauphin finally registered its first win of the 2022 campaign Friday. Since head coach Glen McNamee arrived in 2003, the Rams have never started a...
Carlisle field hockey’s two fourth-quarter goals lift Herd over Cedar Cliff
Tuesday’s field hockey matchup between Carlisle and Cedar Cliff kept teetering back-and-forth. But thanks to a big final quarter, it was the Herd that came up on top. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Goals in the fourth by Calyn Klements and Sarah...
Abry Klinger’s two goals push Susquehanna Township field hockey past Camp Hill
Susquehanna Township took control early, and rode its lead to a 3-1 victory in field hockey over Camp Hill on Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Alexis Nasuta broke through first for the Indians, scoring in the first quarter to put Susquehanna Township...
Lena Rudy’s two goals lead Mechanicsburg girls soccer over Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg girls soccer stayed hot on Tuesday, using an offensive explosion to pull away to a 5-0 win over Waynesboro to pick up its third-straight win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Scoring began quickly with Lena Rudy tallying the first goal, and quickly...
Nathaniel Harbst leads Boiling Springs to victory in Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple
Boiling Springs turned in another strong team effort to capture top honors in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Capital golf match at Mayapple. The Bubblers captured their fourth straight Capital Division title with an overall record of 40-2. The Bubblers turned in a team mark of 320, led by Nathaniel Harbst who...
Mid-Penn Golf Championship qualifier set for Wednesday at Sportsman’s Golf Course
Team champions among four Mid-Penn Conference divisions have been crowned. State College (Commonwealth), Mechanicsburg (Keystone), Boiling Springs (Capital) and Waynesboro (Colonial) officially banked those titles with the close of the regular season. Now, the postseason begins with Wednesday’s conference tournament qualifier, a first of its kind for the Mid-Penn, at...
Liam Stockbauer’s hat-trick pushes Mechanicsburg boys soccer past Waynesboro
Mechanicsburg’s boys soccer team picked up its third-straight win on Tuesday. And it did so in style. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Wildcats improved to 7-2 on the season with a 7-0 victory over Waynesboro on the road, and got big performances from a pair of stars.
State College tops Central Dauphin 4-2 in evenly-distributed attack
State College had no road woes on Tuesday, as the Little Lions came out hot in an away victory over Central Dauphin in field hockey. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thanks to four goals by four different girls, the Little Lions were able...
Greencastle-Antrim volleyball tops Northern in four sets
In a Mid-Penn Colonial clash, the Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team was able to top Northern York in four sets (25-11, 21-25, 25-12, 25-21). • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kiley Burkholder totaled 10 kills for G-A, while Abigail Eagler had 9, along with 4...
Middletown volleyball bests Boiling Springs in straight sets
The Middletown volleyball team was able to do something only one other school has done so far this year: beat Boiling Springs. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. But the Blue Raiders did it with relative ease, defeating the Bubblers in straight sets 25-16,...
Marcus Sweeney’s big-play ability has Hershey believing it can have second-half surge after Cedar Cliff upset
Ask Marcus Sweeney to describe what he can do on a football field and the adjectives fly. Fast. Dominant. Playmaker.
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 4 rankings: Northern and Gettysburg drop in, Shippensburg moves down
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Let’s do this.
Penn State’s 4 keys: The formula for a comfortable win over Central Michigan
After winning on the road against Purdue and Auburn, a victory over 1-2 Central Michigan Saturday at Beaver Stadium should be no problem for James Franklin’s Penn State Nittany Lions. But No. 14 PSU (3-0) can’t afford to let the visitors hang around.
