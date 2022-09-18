ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Big first half powers Mechanicsburg girls soccer to decisive victory over Waynesboro

Mechanicsburg came out of the gates with a purpose en route to an emphatic 5-0 victory against Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon. Lena Rudy scored back-to-back goals in the first four minutes of play to give the Wildcats a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Teammates Alayna Williams, Kyra Dillon, and Maggie Cicero each chipped in goals in the rout. Williams added one assist, respectively.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Liam Stockbauer, Tai San propel Mechanicsburg boys soccer to shutout victory

Mechanicsburg jumped out to a sizable first-half lead and never faltered as the Wildcats blanked Waynesboro 7-0 Tuesday. Liam Stockbauer paced the Cats with three goals. Teammate Tai San tallied two goals and added two assists, for good measure. Thad Wiggins and Shuayb Billow each found the back of the net once, while Zak Moutawakil and Silas Miller accounted for one assist apiece in the victory.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
