richlandsource.com
Zanesville West Muskingum pockets narrow victory over New Lexington
Zanesville West Muskingum fans held their breath in an uneasy 2-1 victory over New Lexington in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Tough to find an edge early, Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn collects skin-tight win against Zanesville Maysville
A sigh of relief filled the air in New Concord John Glenn's locker room after a trying 3-2 test with Zanesville Maysville for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 20. Recently on September 13 , Zanesville Maysville squared off with Zanesville West Muskingum in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
richlandsource.com
Big start becomes big finish as Canal Winchester bowls over Westerville North
Canal Winchester tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Westerville North 4-1 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Canal Winchester opened with a 4-1 advantage over Westerville North through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Boxed in: Zanesville West Muskingum's defense bottles West Lafayette Ridgewood's attack
Zanesville West Muskingum's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 20. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with October 5, 2020 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster deals goose eggs to New Philadelphia in fine defensive showing
Dominating defense was the calling card of Wooster as it shut out New Philadelphia 8-0 in Ohio boys soccer on September 20. Recently on September 13 , New Philadelphia squared off with Lexington in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Playoff picture beginning to take shape as 2nd half of season begins
COLUMBUS — As the season enters its second half this week, the playoff race is beginning to take shape. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
9 local football teams in the top 10 of latest state poll
Nine local high school football teams cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll. The ranked teams are Austintown Fitch, Chaney, Canfield, Girard, West Branch, South Range, Warren JFK and Southern.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
Ohio State football’s most dangerous run-game weapon might never touch the ball
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
peakofohio.com
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain
Brande Ann (Norviel) Spain, 68, born May 29, 1954, in Marysville, Ohio, daughter of Jack and Jean (Lowe) Norviel, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, in her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Ann is survived by her childhood sweetheart and...
WHIZ
Mayor Mason Provides Construction Project Updates
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Mayor Mason discussed several upcoming road improvement projects today. These include several roads throughout Zanesville. In total, 2.7 miles of streets and roads in the city, around $666,700 worth of improvements. Mayor Mason says there are several areas to be milled and repaved. “We’re doing Fourth...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Where to find gas under $3 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices in Columbus have dropped for a second consecutive week. GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area is $3.33, which is 14.2 cents lower than the previous week. That is 28 cents cheaper than a month ago and 23 cents higher than […]
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Ohio State’s special uniforms
When the Ohio State Buckeyes host the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night in Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes won’t be wearing their traditional Scarlet and Gray home uniforms. Instead, Ohio State will be rocking special all-black uniforms. Ohio State officially announced the special uniforms on Tuesday afternoon, sharing a video...
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
richlandsource.com
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
