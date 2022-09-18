ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win

DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
DEER PARK, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
ANAHUAC, TX
dallasexpress.com

Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood

A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
KATY, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
theadvocate.com

Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation

Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
BOGALUSA, LA
Click2Houston.com

Kate Watson Performs

Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

