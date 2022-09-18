Read full article on original website
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
High School Football Week 4: New Caney, Concordia Lutheran each win in last minute to remain 4-0
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area is a hotbed for high school football talent. Just ask the NFL. Newly released data from the league shows Houston tied with Miami for having the most players in the NFL. Both cities have 19. Texas leads all U.S. states with 199 players...
Ragin’ Cajun LB Details Racist Comments Directed at Him by Rice Player
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football lost a game on Saturday for the first time in over a year. Their nation long winning streak was snapped in a 33-21 loss to the Rice Owls, as UL's offense struggled to move the ball. In addition to the offensive issues the Cajuns were penalized...
Click2Houston.com
Next Man Up: Deer Park’s McAdams steps up in big-time role to help lead Deer to win
DEER PARK – Every coach will tell you that a “next man up” mentality is key to have within your program. Just be ready to be the next man up. Jacob McAdams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore quarterback, was slotted as the backup for the Deer heading into Friday’s meeting with Clear Brook. A chance for the Deer to get off to a 4-0 start for the first time in eight seasons.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
dallasexpress.com
Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood
A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
theadvocate.com
Murder suspect captured in Houston after anonymous tip closes investigation
Bogalusa police captured a man in Texas accused of a fatal shooting in the Louisiana city. Daevon Gay is accused of fatally shooting Jawalski Wiley on the 500 Block of Atlanta Street in Bogalusa last month, according to Bogalusa police. Detectives quickly identified Gay as the suspect and began searching for him.
Click2Houston.com
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Eater
Houston’s Newest Adults-Only Mini-Golf Spot Serves Fantastic Pizza and Cocktails
A new interactive mini-golf venue in Houston is turning putt-putt into a party. Puttery Houston opened Friday, September 16, at 1818 Washington Avenue in Sawyer Yards, and is a new take on a night out with three nine-hole courses, pizza for every taste, and well-mixed cocktails — no watery drinks here.
