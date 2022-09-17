Read full article on original website
City of Madison Wisconsin
News and Events for the Week of September 19th
Clinics in partnership with Wisconsin Department of Health Service and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. In partnership with DHS and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, two recurring clinics are available at Warner Park and Elver Park. These clinics are currently walk-in only, while supplies last:. · Warner Park Community Recreation Center (1625 Northport Drive,...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Voter registration day, Beware of folks asking for personal info, Public Information Meetings, Events & Announcements
I'm a little late to the party, but today is National Voter Registration Day! I sincerely hope that if you are reading this message that you are registered to vote, and that you will encourage all of your friends and family to do so as well. The Madison City Clerk's...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Highlights for the Week of September 19, 2022
The Common Council will meet in hybrid format at 6:30pm on Tuesday, September 20. The proposed ordinance that would prohibit the Madison Police Department and law enforcement responding under mutual aid from using tear gas, mace, impact projectile devices or other chemical agent for the purposes of crowd control is on the agenda. (FYI: I do not support the proposed change)
City of Madison Wisconsin
Door Creek Park Shelter Project
I received a recent inquiry about a notification sent by the City's Planning staff and thought it'd be a good opportunity to provide up-to-date information about the Door Creek Park Shelter Project. Residents who live in proximity to Door Creek Park may recall recently receiving a mailed postcard from City...
City of Madison Wisconsin
City Meeting Schedule: Week of September 19, 2022
During the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Madison Common Council and certain boards, commissions, and committees continue to meet to discuss and take action on City business, however to protect our community, many are meeting virtually or in hybrid format. The City Weekly Meeting Schedule is a quick way to access an agenda and time of a meeting. You can subscribe to receive Meeting Schedule and Updates emails. Check the schedule periodically during the week since meetings can be added or canceled, or contact the City's Clerk office at (608) 266-4601 to confirm a meeting.
City of Madison Wisconsin
2405 Cypress Way/825-837 Hughes Place/810 W. Badger Road
See Legistar file TBD, 73820, 73821 & 73825 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Type: SR-V1 to CC-T, Demolition Permit, Conditional Use, and CSM Referral. Project Description: Demolish one-story commercial building to construct two-story, 39,200 square-foot community center and re-divide five parcels into two lots. Property Owners: City...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Second Public Meeting to Discuss Reindahl Park Master Plan
The Parks Department is hosting the second meeting to collect community feedback regarding Reindahl Park Master Plan on Oct 4, 5:30 to 7 PM at East Madison Community Center. The Parks Department will have interpreters, and cookies and juice available. Please spread the words. Thanks. Syed.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Halloween on State Street
The City of Madison will once again be working to make State Street and downtown Madison a safe and enjoyable space for celebrating Halloween. Events that will be occurring, include:. Wednesday, October 26. Downtown Madison Family Halloween State Street and Capitol Square trick-or-treating for young children and their families from...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Applications Being Accepted to Fill Seventeenth Aldermanic District Vacancy
Must be received no later than 4:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022. District 17 Alder Gary Halverson resigned from the Madison Common Council last week. District 17 residents are invited to apply to fill this vacancy for the remainder of the term, which ends on April 18, 2023. Check whether...
City of Madison Wisconsin
517 Grand Canyon Drive/6617 Odana Road
See Legistar file TBD, 73822 & 73826 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Type: CC to CC-T, Conditional Use and CSM Referral. Project Description: Convert 153-room hotel into mixed-use building with 153 apartments on one lot. Property Owners: Madison Hospitality Hotel, LLC. Project Contact: Melissa Huggins, Urban Assets.
City of Madison Wisconsin
4002 Lien Road
See Legistar file 73824 for full archive including comments and approval letter. Project Description: Create one lot in CC-T zoning. Property Owners: Islamic Center of East Madison Corp. Project Contact: Matthew Hoglund, Quam Engineering, LLC. Alderperson: District 17. Please see the City's Current Projects webpage for meeting dates and Planning...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Carts in Parks - North Star Park Food Cart Night
Join the North Start Park Neighborhood Association for their final Food Cart Night of the summer. More food carts will be added leading up to the event. Check back for a full list of food carts. Carts will be serving food from 5p-8p. Propa Jerk & BBQ Jamaican Gourmet. Taquitos...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Farewell to Former Alder Gary Halverson, Voter Registration Before Election Day
It is my practice not to use this space for my personal comments. I believe the purpose of this space is to keep the residents of District 1 informed about the City's business. HOWEVER, this is a time to speak out. My silence would send the wrong message. Twenty-nine years...
City of Madison Wisconsin
CANCELED: Learn about Weeds in Vegetable and Flower Gardens
DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION, THIS EVENT IS CANCELED. (updated 09/21/22) Join Rooted and UW-Extension at Aldo Leopold Park for this free workshop to learn about common weeds that show up in an annual vegetable garden. Learn their effects and different management strategies for dealing with different weeds. Examples will be shown in demonstration plots at the local community garden so that participants can learn how to identify the different annual and perennial weeds they may face in the future.
City of Madison Wisconsin
Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports
On Monday afternoon at approximately 1:20 p.m., MPD officers responded to the intersection of W. Johnson St. and N. Charter St. for reports of a vehicle versus bicyclist collision. The investigation revealed that the cyclist collided into the side of a vehicle that had a green light. The cyclist was...
City of Madison Wisconsin
Fire Crews Respond To Fire At Near East Business
On 09/21/22 at 6:18 pm, Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to Research Products, located at 1015 E. Washington Ave for a structure fire. Multiple callers reported heavy smoke and flames were visible on the roof of the building. Multiple callers also reported several people, who were on the roof were able to self-evacuate to an adjacent building.
