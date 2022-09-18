Read full article on original website
A New Mystery Movie Is Finally Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
'Francesca Quinn, P.I.' premieres Sunday, September 25 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It's the first new mystery movie on the channel since April 2022.
Popculture
'SNL' Sets 'Top Gun: Maverick' Star as Season 48 Premiere Host
Saturday Night Live is embracing the Top Gun: Maverick hype with its season premiere. Although the movie has been in theaters since May, star Miles Teller has been tasked with hosting the Season 28 debut. NBC and SNL announced the first hosts and musical performers for the first three episodes of the season on Tuesday.
Popculture
Anthony Anderson Teases 'Black-ish' Reunion Following Show's Finale (Exclusive)
The hit ABC series Black-ish came to an end earlier this year after being on the air for eight seasons. With the way television is going, it wouldn't be surprising if the series were rebooted or returned for a reunion show in the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Black-ish star and executive producer Anthony Anderson teased the idea of bringing the show back since he loved being part of it.
Popculture
'Big Sky': How Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Lin Helped Convince Her to Play 'Dark' Character Sunny Barnes
Reba McEntire is playing a "dark" character in the new season of ABC's Big Sky, and it turns out that it was her boyfriend Rex Linn who helped convince her to take the role. Speaking to EW about how McEntire's part as backcountry outfitter head-honcho Sunny Barnes came about, Big Sky showrunner Elwood Reid confessed, "Reba is someone who a lot of us grew up with. I had written a character, and I described her as 'Reba McEntire, circa Tremors.' I always loved that character."
If There Was An Academy Award Given For "Best Monologue In A Motion Picture," Which Scenes Would've For Sure Won?
Scenes so good, they literally require no other actors.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere Has Fans Fuming Over Disney+ Move
Dancing With the Stars made history Monday night as the first-ever live competition series in U.S. television history to be only available on a streaming platform. There were no widespread reports of issues early on, but there were a few isolated Twitter users complaining about the app crashing or being unable to access the live stream. There were also many DWTS fans annoyed that they had to subscribe to a new platform just to watch their favorite show.
Popculture
Sophia Bush Addresses Why 'One Tree Hill' Reunion Idea Is Not a 'Wall Anymore' (Exclusive)
Though One Tree Hill ended its nine-season run a decade ago on The CW, the mega-popular teen drama is one that fans still can't get enough of. With streaming keeping the show fresh for new audiences, Sophia Bush is well aware of its hold on fans and the plea for a spinoff or reunion special, especially with the revival of the series through her podcast Drama Queens with former co-stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton. But will it ever happen?
Popculture
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 19)
September is already drawing to a close, but the titles from Netflix's September 2022 content list are still rolling out! With titles like End of the Road, Dated and Related, and Devil in Ohio already checked off the list, the streamer still has plenty of surprises up its sleeve, and this week, subscribers will be treated to 18 new additions. This week's additions are all Netflix original series and films, with the Netflix streaming library set to see the additions of everything from Thai Cave Rescue to the Evan Peters-starring movie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Feel ‘so Bad’ for Taylor, Call Monte ‘Arrogant’
'Big Brother 24' fans are upset with Monte and Taylor's emotional talk on the live feeds.
Jennifer Kuo, Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation Executive, Dies at 62
Jennifer Kuo, the veteran business and legal affairs executive who worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment and DreamWorks Animation, has died. She was 62. Kuo died July 23 at her home in Pasadena after a battle with cancer, a family spokesperson announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaury Wills, Base-Stealing Shortstop for the Dodgers, Dies at 89Veteran Film Distributor Anne-Marie Ross Dies at 49Marva Hicks, Actress in Broadway's 'Lion King' and 'Motown,' Dies at 66 In 1986, Kuo joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures (soon to become Sony Pictures Entertainment), and as assistant general counsel, her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' 2022 Premiere Not Airing on ABC: How to Watch
Disney is making television history Monday night with Dancing With the Stars. Season 31 kicks off on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET, but not on ABC. It will instead stream live on the Disney+ streaming platform, making it the first live competition show to debut on a streamer. This will also be the first time Americans across the country can vote for their favorite dancers, no matter what time zone they live in.
Popculture
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win
If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
Popculture
'The Challenge USA' Winners Sarah and Danny Talk 'Horrific' Final and Address Post-Show Drama
The Challenge: USA final was one for the books. While the flagship Challenge has featured numerous, difficult finals, the majority of the finalists on The Challenge: USA couldn't get it done. In the end, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray walked away with the win after being the only two to cross the finish line. During a conversation with PopCulture.com after the finale aired, Sarah and Danny not only opened up about that difficult final, but they also addressed some of the more interesting takes that their competitors had about how everything played out.
Love All review – Dorothy L Sayers’s battle-of-the-sexes comedy lacks bite
A bestselling romance writer leaves his wife for a glamorous new partner in this 1940 play whose gender politics feel toothless now
Popculture
Adam Levine Accused of Sending More Women Flirty Messages
Adam Levine may have sent flirty messages to more than one woman. After Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, two other women shared screenshots of flighty conversations they allegedly had with him. Levine, who is married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, has denied having an affair but did admit to using "poor judgment" by sending flirty messages to women.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Weigh in on Disney+ Changes
For the first time in its run, Dancing With the Stars will not air on ABC. Instead, for Season 31, the show will stream on Disney+. During Monday night's premiere, fans weighed in on this change and the many others that the production has implemented for Season 31. Earlier this...
Popculture
Marva Hicks, 'Lion King' Actress, Dead at 66
Broadway actress Marva Hicks, the singer and actress who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, has died. Hicks passed away in New York City at the age of 66 on Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release. Her cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
