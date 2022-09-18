ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss beats FCS-level Northwestern State

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ty Keyes completed six passes — three going for touchdowns — and Southern Mississippi beat FCS-level Northwestern State 64-10 on Saturday.

Keyes went 6-for-9 for 192 yards and backup Zach Wilcke threw for a touchdown. Keyes also scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run midway through the third quarter. A 28-point second quarter put the Golden Eagles (1-2) in front 41-0 at intermission.

Zachary Clement threw for 188 yards and a touchdown and an interception for the Demons (0-3).

___

