LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Lincoln, police officers said in a news release. Police found the woman with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the suspect was a 61-year-old man who the victim reportedly knew. At last check, police were still searching for him.

