KETV.com
One person in critical condition Tuesday night after being hit by car
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a reported pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. near 45th and Leavenworth streets. According to officers, he was crossing the road when a driver hit him. Responders said he was taken to...
KETV.com
Lincoln police respond to deadly stabbing, shooting Tuesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Lincoln, police officers said in a news release. Police found the woman with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the suspect was a 61-year-old man who the victim reportedly knew. At last check, police were still searching for him.
1011now.com
Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on body camera as a seemingly routine call turned violent. A Sarpy County deputy confronted a suspected shoplifter outside the outlet mall. Store security cameras capture photos of two women allegedly taking...
1011now.com
Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
WOWT
Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in stabbing at the Siena Francis House
OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at the Siena Francis House Monday night. According to a release from Omaha police, officers found the victim, Robert Simpson, just before 8 p.m. near 17th and Nicholas streets. He was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive.
Council Bluffs Police investigating crash that left a 9-year-old boy injured
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating a crash between a car and a 9-year-old bicyclist.
WOWT
KETV.com
Three people hurt in Omaha shooting Monday night
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department said three people were hurt after a shooting Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near 33rd and Parker Streets. Officers said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital by medics. A third victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Faces Multiple Charges After Monday Afternoon Pursuit In Seward County
PLEASANT DALE–(KFOR Sept. 20)–A 25-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after a traffic violation and pursuit that ended with him going off the road and trying to flee from an open field in rural Seward County on Monday afternoon. In a news release sent to KFOR News from...
KETV.com
Lincoln man arrested for reckless driving, drug charges in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A Lincoln man was arrested Monday for reckless driving and drug charges, according to the Seward County Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., a deputy saw a vehicle traveling westbound, with numerous vehicle and traffic violations, on Highway 6 near 168th Road, according to authorities. The...
WOWT
Crews respond to Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Officials determined the cause of the...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate Florence Tower stabbing
An accidental fire was knocked down by Omaha Fire crews. A few spotty showers are possible through 11am, then partly to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs near 87. Scattered evening storms, heating up Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Scattered storms are possible this evening just south...
klkntv.com
Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on Sept. 1. Just days before, 61-year-old Ronald...
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder will go to trial
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After facing a judge for the first time in early August, the three charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old will all have to go to trial. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, have been charged in connection to...
WOWT
Vehicle fire causes delays on Interstate 80 during Omaha’s morning commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shortly after 7 a.m Tuesday, a vehicle caught fire on Interstate 80 near the Giles exit. While the fire was put out shortly after that, the two right lanes remain closed to westbound traffic.
KETV.com
Meta, contractor suspending construction at data center in Sarpy County due to racist graffiti at site
Sarpy County, Nebraska — Construction at the expanding Meta data center in Sarpy County is at a standstill because of racist graffiti found on site twice in the past week. The contractor, Turner Construction Company, is suspending construction to send a message that racism won't be tolerated. A spokesperson...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured in Omaha assault
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
WOWT
Concerns raised over Omaha street car’s route intersecting with bike lanes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re getting a better idea of the route for the Omaha streetcar. But it’s not without controversy. A study released Monday questions whether the decision-makers are moving too fast at the expense of the safety of bicyclists. The route recommended by HDR and approved...
