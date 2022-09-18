ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

KETV.com

One person in critical condition Tuesday night after being hit by car

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to a reported pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. near 45th and Leavenworth streets. According to officers, he was crossing the road when a driver hit him. Responders said he was taken to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Lincoln police respond to deadly stabbing, shooting Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. — A 36-year-old woman was killed in a stabbing in Lincoln, police officers said in a news release. Police found the woman with serious injuries around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on W. Fairfield Street. Investigators said she died at the hospital. Police said the suspect was a 61-year-old man who the victim reportedly knew. At last check, police were still searching for him.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sarpy County deputy injured when suspect flees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting investigation turns into an assault on a deputy. The incident was captured on body camera as a seemingly routine call turned violent. A Sarpy County deputy confronted a suspected shoplifter outside the outlet mall. Store security cameras capture photos of two women allegedly taking...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Large police presence surrounding home in central Lincoln, man shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have surrounded a home near 22nd and Dudley and according to a 10/11 NOW reporter on the scene, officers are using a loudspeaker, telling the people inside to come out with their hands up. Captain Todd Kocian with LPD confirms an officer patrolling the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three taken to hospital after shooting near Omaha grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gunshots outside a neighborhood grocery store in north Omaha on Monday night is under investigation. Three people with gunshot wounds — a 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman — were taken to hospitals for treatment of single gunshot wounds; all were expected to be OK, according to a Tuesday OPD news release.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man seriously injured in stabbing at the Siena Francis House

OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing at the Siena Francis House Monday night. According to a release from Omaha police, officers found the victim, Robert Simpson, just before 8 p.m. near 17th and Nicholas streets. He was transported to the hospital and was expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Three people hurt in Omaha shooting Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department said three people were hurt after a shooting Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near 33rd and Parker Streets. Officers said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital by medics. A third victim later showed up at the hospital in a private vehicle.
WOWT

Crews respond to Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to a home on the 1900 block of South 18th Street just before 11 a.m. Tuesday in response to a fire. Officials determined the cause of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate Florence Tower stabbing

An accidental fire was knocked down by Omaha Fire crews. A few spotty showers are possible through 11am, then partly to mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs near 87. Scattered evening storms, heating up Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Scattered storms are possible this evening just south...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Search of Lincoln landfill for homicide evidence comes to an end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s stopped searching for homicide evidence at the city landfill. Multiple law enforcement agencies joined the effort after the body of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz was found at a northwest Lincoln motel on Sept. 1. Just days before, 61-year-old Ronald...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Three charged in connection to Omaha murder will go to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After facing a judge for the first time in early August, the three charged in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old will all have to go to trial. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, have been charged in connection to...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two injured in Omaha assault

OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to a local Omaha hospital after being reportedly assaulted. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of N 104th Court around 2:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault that injured two people. Officers said they found a 23-year-old victim...
OMAHA, NE

