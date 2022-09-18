ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie volleyball team to open SEC play Wednesday night at Ole Miss

The Texas A&M volleyball team will open the Southeastern Conference season against Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillom Sports Center in Oxford, Mississippi. A&M (8-3) wrapped up nonconference play Saturday with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Tennessee Tech to win the Western Kentucky Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky. It was the Aggies’ seventh victory in eight matches.
OXFORD, MS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M equestrian team opens season ranked second nationally

The Texas A&M equestrian team is No. 2 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s preseason poll. Defending national champion Oklahoma State is No. 1 followed by A&M, TCU, SMU, Georgia, Auburn, Baylor, Fresno State, Tennessee-Martin and South Carolina. Oklahoma State beat A&M 11-9 in last season’s national championship match.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's 2023 football schedule unveiled

Texas A&M’s entire 2023 football schedule was unveiled Tuesday after the Southeastern Conference announced the league’s slate for next fall. A&M will open the season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2 at Kyle Field. The Aggies will make a return trip to Miami on Sept. 9 before coming home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 16. A&M’s fourth nonconference game will be against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field on Nov. 18.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team tops Texas A&M Cadets 6-0

The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists for Blinn, while Bryson Bolton, Dafe Akpoguma, Jahdell Thomas and Joseph Ray also scored goals.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Blinn men's soccer team splits; Bucs esports team wins

Blinn soccer team beats A&M Cadets: The 18th-ranked Blinn men’s soccer team defeated the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets 6-0 at Brenham’s Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in nonconference action Sunday. Cesar Cabrera scored two goals and Tom Hooper and Joe Loughnane each had two assists. Also scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls win Islander Splash Invitational

CORPUS CHRISTI — The College Station girls cross country team won the varsity gold division at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The No. 2 Lady Cougars had six runners finish in the top 20 in a field of 125. Maddie Jones placed third for the Lady Cougars followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (fifth), Megan Roberts (eighth), Delaney Ulrich (12th), Jadyn DeVerna (17th), Audrey Wong (19th) and Ellie Seagraves (48th).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

More than 4,400 Aggie Rings to be awarded this weekend

More than 4,400 Aggie Rings will be awarded to Texas A&M students this Friday. Aggie Ring Day will move back to the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center with the completion of Aggie Park. Parking for Aggie Ring Day is not available at the Alumni Center. Ring recipients and guests...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Commissioners discuss workshop on MSC early voting site after continued support for it

Texas A&M students and community members continued the push for the Memorial Student Center to be an early voting location for the November 2022 election. A dozen people addressed the Brazos County Commissioners Court on Tuesday in support of the group either moving the county’s Precinct 3 early voting location from the current site of College Station City Hall to the MSC or adding the MSC. City Hall is located across Texas Avenue from the university campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

