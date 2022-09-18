Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
KOCO
Report: Bedlam football series to end when OU joins SEC
A report indicates that the annual Bedlam football series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners join the SEC. Brett McMurphy wrote that both universities' athletics directors told the Action Network the long-time rivalry game will end once OU leaves the Big 12 for the SEC. The...
KOCO
Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
KOCO
Athletes on UCO women’s track, cross country team file lawsuit for alleged Title IX violations
EDMOND, Okla. — Athletes on the University of Central Oklahoma women’s track and cross-country team filed a lawsuit for alleged Title IX violations. The lawsuit alleges athletes on the team aren’t treated as well as men’s student-athletes. Some female athletes said they don’t have the same facilities and perks that men’s sports have.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
KOCO
Oklahoma holds drives across state to push people to register to vote
OKLAHOMA CITY — In commitment 2022 news, there’s a nationwide push to get people to register to vote. There were registration drives across the state and country on Tuesday. The big message is that your voice matters. KOCO 5 stopped by one registration drive and a volunteer said...
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair
Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
KOCO
19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Sept. 1-13
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Sept. 1-13 include:. William Allen, 61, trespassing on private farm land. James Andrew Ashley, 54, Violation of Oklahoma Rental Purchase Act. Deven Ray Baker, 21, assault and battery. Michael Warren Bartlett, 34, assault...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
KOCO
Middle school students in Oklahoma City now have mobile STEM labs
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every middle school student in Oklahoma City will now have mobile STEM labs to help launch their careers. The message for students at the ribbon-cutting Tuesday was that it doesn’t matter where you live, what you wear or your background — what matters is education.
Missing Arkansas Man Is First Of Three Sons Beloved Mother Has Lost
Brenda Brown knows pain. She has lost three sons. 23-year-old Dwayne Edwin Martin is one of them. Dwayne was discharged from the United States Marine Corps. On December 11, 1987, Dwayne told his mother goodbye and left their home in the 300 block of Elm Street North Little Rock, Arkansas for work. He left his job at Rob's Place, a diner in Sherwood, Arkansas, after cashing his $148 paycheck around 10:00 pm with an unknown individual, the Charley Project reports.
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her Father
45-year-old Tamara Halona Bell and her husband, Corey Lamont Walker Sr., live in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tamara is a mother who previously served in the United States Navy. She has a close relationship with her father, Calvin Bell, who lives in New Mexico, and Tamara spoke with him almost daily. In February 2020. Her father said Tamara's behavior began to change. She stopped responding to messages and ceased contact with her father.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO
Suspects in two Oklahoma City homicide cases expected in court
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspects in two separate murder cases in Oklahoma County will be in court Tuesday and expect to get updates. One is for a deadly double shooting in late September 2021 near Southwest 59th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Police said a fight escalated to gunfire, and a man died and a woman was injured.
Crews continue work on Zink Dam in Arkansas River
Crews continue work on the Zink Dam, lake and pedestrian bridge in the Arkansas River across from the Gathering Place.
