The Hays area received another dose of much-needed rainfall Tuesday — just more than a quarter of an inch — with more expected into early Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said Wednesday morning's light showers will give way to clear skies as the day progresses, but there is an 80 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the area after 10 p.m. Between a half and three-quarters of an inch is possible.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO