⛳ Tiger men 7th, Copeland 10th among MIAA field at NSU Classic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Fort Hays State Men's Golf participated in its first MIAA designated event of the 2022-23 season at the NSU Golf Classic, held at Muskogee Golf Club. The course was a par-71 layout and played at 6,726 yards. The Tigers were seventh among MIAA teams competing in the tournament, while Tanner Copeland tied for 10th among MIAA golfers.
🎾 Delimont leads Indians at Doug Gayer Classic in McPherson
McPHERSON - The Hays High girls' tennis team had one top-five finish at Tuesday's Doug Gayer Classic hosted by McPherson High School. Katrina Delimont went 2-2 and placed fourth in singles. The Indians finished in sixth place in the team standings. Singles. Katrina Delimont, 2-2 - 4th. Brittnee Leiker, 1-3...
⚽ FHSU's Robben named MIAA Goalkeeper of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State goalkeeper Isabel Robben was tabbed the MIAA Women's Soccer Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday for her efforts this past week in contests against Washburn and Emporia State. Robben picked up her fifth shutout win of the season in a 1-0 non-conference...
Catch fireworks following FHSU football game Saturday
Tiger fans will get to enjoy a fireworks show following the Fort Hays State vs. Missouri Southern football game this Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The fireworks show will take place about 10 minutes following the completion of the football game. Fort Hays State is coming off...
⚽ FHSU men move back into the top-25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Men's Soccer moved back into the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings on Tuesday. After a one-week absence from the Top 25 and sitting among the receiving votes list, FHSU moved back up to No. 22 this week. The Tigers are coming...
Great Bend-native Lamb returns 'home' as journalist at KSN
Homecoming has been a long-time coming for Jason Lamb. The 1990 Great Bend High School graduate moved east to pursue a television journalism career shortly after graduation. But now he's back - sort of. Last month, Lamb was hired by KSN in Wichita to handle the noon news broadcast among other duties. Now Lamb is able to share the news with many friends and family in the western half of the state.
Record year for FHSU Tiger Auction and Dinner
HAYS, Kan. – The 13th annual Tiger Auction and Dinner held in August of 2022 was a tremendous success with $778,501 raised for FHSU Athletics, the most in the history of the event. The previous high for a Tiger Auction and Dinner was $410,842, which occurred in 2021. The event also had a record 779 tickets sold this year.
Ellis High crowns king and queen at Friday football game
ELLIS — Maverick Gnad and Madelyn Russell were crowned king and queen of Ellis Homecoming 2022 at Friday's football game. Back row, from left: Candidate William Crawford, son of Bret and Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; KING Maverick Gnad, son of John and Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Candidate Carson North, son of Heath and Paula North.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Sep 19, 2022)
Tiger Talk from Monday, September 19, 2022 at Big Smoke Barbeque in Hays. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon live on KAYS (94.3-FM/1400-AM).
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Woman from Ellis hospitalized after car overturns
TREGO COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Nikki Nicole Plante, 26, Ellis, was southbound on County Road 380. The driver lost control after crossing County Road...
Rebalance Massage opens on Vine in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
🎙 Kan. voters to decide on constitutional amendment electing sheriffs in November
This November, Kansas voters will decide if the constitution should be amended to ensure sheriffs are elected to their positions. If passed, little would change for residents of 104 out of 105 Kansas counties, but two western Kansas sheriffs believe the move will ensure citizens retain an important say in their area law enforcement.
NWS: Welcome rain in the forecast over the coming days
The Hays area received another dose of much-needed rainfall Tuesday — just more than a quarter of an inch — with more expected into early Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City said Wednesday morning's light showers will give way to clear skies as the day progresses, but there is an 80 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms in the area after 10 p.m. Between a half and three-quarters of an inch is possible.
Hays Symphony set to present 'American Tapestry' concert
Re-experience a bustling era of music inspired by post-WWII American optimism. The Hays Symphony will be presenting its first Masterworks Concert, American Tapestry, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU.
Hansen Museum's 50th anniversary features Michael Martin Murphey
LOGAN — On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Hansen Museum is celebrating 50 years of bringing art and culture to the people of Northwest Kansas with an afternoon celebration. The party starts with a nostalgic presentation by Hansen Museum Board Member Debra Berg at 2 p.m. in the Hansen Museum’s Community Room. After Berg’s trip down Museum memory lane, a drawing to giveaway a majestic eagle chainsaw carving from artist Blair Smith will be held. Note, only those in attendance of the presentation are entered in the drawing. Next, the party will move to the Museum’s south lawn where one of America’s most loved performers, Michael Martin Murphey and trio, will perform. Following Murphey’s free concert, cake and homemade ice cream will be served while supplies last.
😳 Did you hear the Ca$hville code word? Click here to win 💵
New code words are announced each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on 101.9 The Bull. An extra chance to win will include an 11 a.m. code word every Wednesday.
🎥 CITY: COVID, high temps interfere with Hays street maintenance
Just before students were returning to classes last month, Hays Public Works employees were restriping street crosswalks in the city. They prioritized the work, starting at pedestrian crosswalks and parking areas around schools. Turns out, street paint is one of the things that is in short supply because of COVID,...
🎥 Ellis Co. Commission to consider changing meeting time
The Ellis County Commission will consider changing the time and date of its weekly meetings at Monday’s commission meeting. According to County Administrator Darin Myers, members of the commission have approached him about changing the times and dates to the first three Tuesdays of the month at 8:30 a.m.
Man arrested after alleged domestic violence killing in Hays
The Hays Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic violence death in Hays Monday night and have made an arrest. Just before 10 p.m. Monday, the Hays Police Department Communication Center received a report of an unresponsive male in a house in the 200 block of West Sixth in Hays.
