LOGAN — On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Hansen Museum is celebrating 50 years of bringing art and culture to the people of Northwest Kansas with an afternoon celebration. The party starts with a nostalgic presentation by Hansen Museum Board Member Debra Berg at 2 p.m. in the Hansen Museum’s Community Room. After Berg’s trip down Museum memory lane, a drawing to giveaway a majestic eagle chainsaw carving from artist Blair Smith will be held. Note, only those in attendance of the presentation are entered in the drawing. Next, the party will move to the Museum’s south lawn where one of America’s most loved performers, Michael Martin Murphey and trio, will perform. Following Murphey’s free concert, cake and homemade ice cream will be served while supplies last.

