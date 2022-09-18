ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
937theeagle.com

Texas Tech at K-State game time set

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's trip to Kansas State on Oct. 1. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, a personal...
LUBBOCK, TX
backingthepack.com

Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital

Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Raleigh, NC
Football
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
City
Lubbock, TX
937theeagle.com

TTU Bryce Ramirez Update

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a second successful surgery on his lower left leg earlier today. He will remain in Raleigh for a few additional days with an expected return to Lubbock by the end of the week. In response to the generous support regarding how to support Bryce, Texas Tech is providing Bryce and his family all expenses related to this injury, their time in Raleigh and travel as permitted by NCAA rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
WRAL News

UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
chapelboro.com

UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday

Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Red Raiders#American Football#College Football#Red Raider Football#The Texas Tech#The Red Raider
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
actionnews5.com

Best Life: Spinal stimulator relieves back pain

Durham, N.C. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A new tool is helping patients manage their back pain. Nearly 16 million American adults have chronic backaches — stabbing, pulsing pain that cannot be easily relieved by medication or physical therapy. In some cases, even surgery does nothing to relieve the pain. That’s...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy