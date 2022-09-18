Read full article on original website
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech at K-State game time set
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech's trip to Kansas State on Oct. 1. The contest will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The broadcast can be accessed from any desktop or laptop computer, a personal...
backingthepack.com
Dave Doeren visits Texas Tech's Bryce Ramirez in the hospital
Bryce Ramirez has been hospitalized in Raleigh ever since suffering a horrendous lower leg injury on Saturday night, and he's already been through two surgeries. Dave Doeren stopped by for some moral support today, with a get-well poster signed by Pack players. Tech says they're hoping to get him back home later on in the week.
937theeagle.com
The Joey McGuire Era: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly: NC State Edition
Texas Tech suffered the teams first loss of the season to the hands of a ranked opponent. The 16th ranked NC State Wolfpack beat the Red Raiders 27-14 and it was a loss that came at a good time. No one wants to lose, lets keep that straight but we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
937theeagle.com
TTU Bryce Ramirez Update
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior linebacker Bryce Ramirez underwent a second successful surgery on his lower left leg earlier today. He will remain in Raleigh for a few additional days with an expected return to Lubbock by the end of the week. In response to the generous support regarding how to support Bryce, Texas Tech is providing Bryce and his family all expenses related to this injury, their time in Raleigh and travel as permitted by NCAA rules.
UNC QB Maye apologizes for comments about NC State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye tweeted an apology Tuesday about three hours after he said in a press conference, "People who go to (NC) State just can't get into Carolina." In the last question of his weekly media availability, Maye was asked if former UNC...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Night Game Experience at Carter-Finley is NEXT LEVEL
If you weren’t able to be at the game last Saturday, I’m not sure television did justice to the new light show that Carter-Finley put on. It was NEXT LEVEL.
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
RELATED PEOPLE
wkml.com
KC and The Sunshine Band: Full Setlist From Their Fayetteville, NC Show
One of the biggest hitmakers of the Disco era rocked Fayetteville’s Crown Theatre on Friday, September 16, 2022. If you missed this awesome show, check the full setlist below. There’s no doubt that North Carolina loves comedy, but who is the most popular comedian around here?. Thanks to...
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
NC BBQ bracket winner: 3 years after it nearly closed, this famed spot is on top
More than 300,000 votes were cast over six rounds of our Ultimate North Carolina Barbecue Bracket. Here’s the winner.
chapelboro.com
UNC Business School Dean Announces Resignation, Effective Monday
Doug Shackelford, the dean of the Kenan-Flagler Business School at UNC, announced Friday he is resigning from the role. Shackelford made the announcement over a brief Zoom message shared to the school, saying he will step down effective Monday. The dean and UNC alumnus described that he was on vacation with his family and is stepping away “after much reflection.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas join forces in concert in Raleigh
Check out photos from the hip hop heavyweights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Two companies to receive taxpayer subsidies to build new manufacturing facilities in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Gov. Roy Cooper touted $375,000 in state taxpayer subsidies last week approved for two companies investing a combined $21 million in their North Carolina operations. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers will receive $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund in exchange for a $10.9 million investment in...
Carscoops
Two Young Men Stole A New Dodge Charger Widebody From Dealer Leading Police On 150 MPH Chase
Police in Four Oaks, North Carolina have arrested two individuals for leading them on a chase that reached 150 mph (241 km/h). Local media reports that the 2022 Dodge Charger was stolen from the Hendrick’s Dodge dealership in Cary at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night. It was a high-performance Scat Pack model.
3 people in Chapel Hill scammed out of more than $73,000 in a matter of days
"These scammers are really good. That's why they keep doing these scams," Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue said.
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Spinal stimulator relieves back pain
Durham, N.C. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- A new tool is helping patients manage their back pain. Nearly 16 million American adults have chronic backaches — stabbing, pulsing pain that cannot be easily relieved by medication or physical therapy. In some cases, even surgery does nothing to relieve the pain. That’s...
Comments / 0