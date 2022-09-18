Read full article on original website
Prohm embracing Murray State's challenging new schedule
MURRAY, Ky. - The Missouri Valley Conference's schedule release earlier this week put the final puzzle pieces in place for Murray State basketball. The Racers full schedule for the 2022-23 season is now set, and new head coach Steve Prohm will have his work cut out for him in his first season back with the program.
Trigg County off to best start since 2007
CADIZ, Ky. - Fans are partying like it's 2007 in Cadiz this weekend. With their win Friday over LaRue County, Trigg County is off to a 5-0 start to its football season. That 5-0 start is their best start to the season since 2007. The Wildcats have gotten to this...
9/20 Performances of the Week
PADUCAH, KY — You at home voted McCracken County's Zeno Cornelius as having the Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. Cornelius ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns in the Mustangs win over Marshall County.
Beth, Marshall County take home 1st Region girls championships
PADUCAH, KY -- It was a Marshall County Lady Marshal sweep at the 1st Region Girls Golf Championship on Monday afternoon at the Country Club of Paducah. Lady Marshal freshman Trinity Beth won her second region championship with the round of the day, finishing with a 1-under 71. Beth won her other region championship back in 2020.
20 years ago: longest tornado track in Indiana history
INDIANA — It has been 20 years since a tornado touched down in Indiana and tracked 112 miles, the longest tornado track in Indiana history. September doesn’t typically bring severe weather but on September 20, 2002, there were 13 tornadoes that caused millions of dollars in damage. It was on this night a tornado hit […]
Crittenden County Middle School teacher Mandy Perez named Kentucky Teacher of the Year
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A teacher from the Local 6 area was named Kentucky's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Gov. Andy Beshear honored Crittenden County Middle School teacher Mandy Perez on Tuesday in Frankfort. In addition to being named overall Teacher of the Year, she's also the 2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Bob & Tom On The Road
The Bob & Tom Show got out of the studio and took a trip to Louisville, KY. The syndicated morning show visited affiliate WQMF-FM to help the station kick-off two weekends of rock festivals. iHeart’s 95.7 QMF hosted Bob & Tom to mark the two festivals, “Bourbon & Beyond” and...
Severe storm threat timing for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms will arrive in Indiana Sunday into Monday. After a mostly dry weekend, showers and thunderstorms are on the way starting late Sunday night into early Monday morning. You may even wake up to some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday. Some of these thunderstorms pose a severe threat, especially the closer you get to the Indiana-Illinois border.
Tiger triplets make public debut at Indiana zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis zoo debuted three Amur tigers on Friday. Helena, Roman and Nicolas were born in May and were set to make their first public appearance at 9:30 a.m. at the zoo, but the two male cubs were a no-show. According to WTHR, one cub was undergoing medical treatment, and the other chose to stay inside.
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low 90s, a sharp drop in heat will follow. Storms late Sunday night.
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
Closest national parks to Indianapolis
Story name: Closest national parks to Indianapolis. Description: Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area. Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.
Whitestown resident to be inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame
Jack Schweibold’s first flight with his uncle, who flew seaplanes, was at age 12. “He gave me an evaluation at 16 and told me there was no way I’d be coordinated enough to fly,” Schweibold said. “I set out to be a navigator, but it ended up they thought I was coordinated enough to be a pilot.”
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot. In the aftermath, a student was tased, the district said.
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
Ballard under county-wide burn ban
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County has been placed under a county-wide burn ban, according to a social media post from Ballard County Emergency Management. According to the post, Ballard County Judge Executive Todd Cooper ordered the burn ban, effective immediately. It will not be lifted until the county receives one inch of consecutive rain.
Paducah doctor dies at age 52
PADUCAH — A Paducah doctor has died at the age of 52. Dr. Patrick Finney was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1995. He completed his internal medicine residency in North Carolina. Finney then moved to Paducah, where he...
Marshall County sheriff to retire in 10 days, interim sheriff still not appointed
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Just 10 days remain until Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire retires, but Judge Executive Kevin Neal has yet to announce his replacement. Tuesday, McGuire attended his last fiscal court meeting as sheriff, but a new sheriff appointment was not on the agenda. Neal didn’t give...
Graves County High School marks National Farm Safety and Health Week with Ag Safety Day
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — It's National Farm Safety and Health Week. It's a time to talk about ways to reduce the number of farm-related injuries and deaths by promoting safe practices. That's why the Graves County High School agriculture department hosted an Ag Safety Day on Tuesday. The event...
