Ohio Taco Bell Tests Meatless Menu Item Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Dayton Centerville stifles Clayton Northmont
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dayton Centerville followed in snuffing Clayton Northmont's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The first half gave Dayton Centerville a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
Ohio Super 25: Massillon forces shakeup after upset of St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is now the state’s No. 1-ranked team, regardless of division, in Ohio’s Super 25 high school football rankings. The Crusaders, who happened to be the last team to beat defending Division I state champion St. Edward in the regular season, moved up after Massillon Washington upset the Eagles on Friday with a 31-28 victory at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, Moeller edged Cincinnati St. Xavier with a 20-17 win.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg barely gives Blanchester a chance in blowout victory
Williamsburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 9-3 win over Blanchester in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 8 , Blanchester squared off with Bethel-Tate in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore
West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
miamivalleytoday.com
MVL Week 6 Football Previews
There will be one unbeaten football team left in the MVL after this week. The showdown is set for Friday night at Xenia’s Veterans Stadium/Cox Field when Tippecanoe (5-0, 4-0) visits Xenia (5-0, 4-0). The Red Devils are coming off a 45-7 romp over Stebbins. Quarterback Liam Poronsky has...
Cincinnati Moeller, Massillon on the rise for Week 6 of cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is Division I’s new top-ranked high school football team, following St. Edward’s 31-28 loss on Friday at Massillon Washington. The Eagles, who are the defending OHSAA Division I state champions, drop to third in this week’s rankings. Meanwhile, Massillon moved up...
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
Times Gazette
City takes over Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place. “The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown...
downthedrive.com
Paycor Stadium Ended the Battle for the Bell
There is no more rivalry between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Miami Redhawks. Just take a look at the student sections from last Saturday’s game if there is any doubt. Maybe back in the 90’s or early 2000’s when Miami fielded competitive teams and Cincinnati was just starting to navigate their football program, this rivalry meant something to the fans of both schools, but this game is about as important to both fanbases as Keeping Up With The Kardashians is to Nick Saban. I feel like the millionth person to say this on the internet this week, but this game shouldn’t be played yearly, and definitely should never be hosted at Paycor stadium again.
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro has new pay scales
Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
agdaily.com
2 farmers with 1971 grain carts win Kinze anniversary contest
We all want to squeeze as much life as possible out of our farm machinery and implements, and in some cases, that means going more than just years or decades: It means lasting generations. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart, the company launched a contest in 2021 to find the oldest one still in production. Turns out, there are two Kinze carts going back to that first year.
wvxu.org
More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
roadtirement.com
Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill
East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
Wilmington Schools reopen Wednesday with extra police presence
The district did not elaborate on the type of security concern but Superintendent Jim Brady said additional security measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution.
