Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair food is reviewed by fairgoers
ASHLAND — Around dinner time at the Ashland County Fair, food is the talk of the town. While walking past the colorful, delicious-smelling food wagons, you may overhear more than a few conversations about food.
ashlandsource.com
Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
ashlandsource.com
Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results include truck, tractor pull and barnyard honors
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County Fair Board has provided the following results to Ashland Source on Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Tractor Pull Association pull took place on Sunday, Sept. 18, during the Ashland County Fair -- with the top two placers posted.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Fair results include 4-H booth, poultry, lamb winners
ASHLAND -- Results are beginning to trickle in from the various events at this week's Ashland County Fair. The winners of the Ashland County Jr. Fair 4-H Club booth are:
ashlandsource.com
Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ashlandsource.com
4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point
COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
ashlandsource.com
Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
ashlandsource.com
Newark's Johnny Clem joined the Union Army at age 11 during the Civil War
Johnny Clem was a soldier in the service of the United States for most of his life. He was born on Aug. 13, 1851, in Newark, Ohio.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ
ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
Comments / 0