Shelby, OH

ashlandsource.com

Story of 1st medal of honor surprises veterans at Ashland County Fair

ASHLAND — Jimmie Hendricks was a 32-year-old Navy veteran when he touched with his bare hands a piece of history so close to his heart, the Medal of Honor. It was a balmy Monday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds when the now 77-year-old pushed down on his walker to stand up, amidst an unknowing crowd during a veteran’s service, to recount with a shaky voice the story he’s told, with tears in his eyes, countless times.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

4 Ashland-area teams in playoff position at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this week, four area teams would be in but only one would open the postseason at home. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Haunted houses don't scare you? Wanna bet? Blood Prison at OSR opens Sept. 24

MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory. A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. GALLERY: Blood Prison 2022 set...
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland City Council purchases $1.5 million ladder truck

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council on Tuesday agreed to purchase a new, $1.5 million ladder truck to replace the fire division’s existing apparatus that has lasted more than 25 years. Mayor Matt Miller said the 100-foot ladder truck currently used is a 1996 model that, most recently, struggled...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland Public Transit receives $1.32 million grant to build new HQ

ASHLAND — Ashland's city transit department received a $1.32 million grant that will lead to the construction of its own headquarters near downtown, Mayor Matt Miller announced on Facebook on Tuesday. Ashland Public Transit plans to use the ODOT grant to build a 14,500 square-foot facility on the corner...
ASHLAND, OH

