Ohio Taco Bell Tests Meatless Menu Item Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore
West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Dayton Centerville stifles Clayton Northmont
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dayton Centerville followed in snuffing Clayton Northmont's offense 2-0 on September 20 in Ohio boys high school soccer. The first half gave Dayton Centerville a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
Williamsburg barely gives Blanchester a chance in blowout victory
Williamsburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 9-3 win over Blanchester in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 8 , Blanchester squared off with Bethel-Tate in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
dayton.com
VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?
First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Fox 19
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A multi-agency investigation is underway after a social media threat involving Wilmington High School prompted the district to close schools Tuesday. Superintendent Jim Brady announced Tuesday evening that schools will be open Wednesday. “After extensive dialog with the Wilmington PD, they have indicated that we...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro has new pay scales
Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
Times Gazette
City takes over Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place. “The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Wilmington Schools reopen Wednesday with extra police presence
The district did not elaborate on the type of security concern but Superintendent Jim Brady said additional security measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution.
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
