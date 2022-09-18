ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter

Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: West Chester Lakota West stifles Cincinnati Sycamore

West Chester Lakota West's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Cincinnati Sycamore 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 19. Last season, Cincinnati Sycamore and West Chester Lakota West faced off on September 2, 2021 at West Chester Lakota West High School. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Springboro, OH
Sports
City
Fairfield, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Fairfield, OH
Education
City
Springboro, OH
Fairfield, OH
Sports
Springboro, OH
Education
dayton.com

VOICES: What is Dayton’s signature food?

First, let me say that you Daytonians have been welcoming. I moved here in May of last year knowing nothing about Dayton – except for the Wright brothers – and knowing only one person, and that was only by phone. So I had to start from scratch –...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports
WDTN

Social media threat closes Wilmington City Schools

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington City schools were closed on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to allow police time to investigate threats found on social media. According to police, the closure comes after threats were made against several students that may belong to the school district. A concerned parent alerted police after her son mentioned seeing threats […]
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Times Gazette

Hillsboro has new pay scales

Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

City takes over Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place. “The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown...
HILLSBORO, OH
consistentlycurious.com

19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio

Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Urbana Citizen

Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes

A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy