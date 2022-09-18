Read full article on original website
New York attorney general says ‘no one is above’ the law as Trump sued for fraud – live
Letitia James accuses former president and his family of fraudulently inflating their net worth for financial benefits
SFGate
Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s president said Wednesday his country was serious about reviving a deal to put curbs on its nuclear program but questioned whether it could trust America's commitment to any eventual accord. In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal brokered by...
SFGate
Live updates: U.N. General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:. U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States supports protests in Iran that sprung up in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
SFGate
Amnesty says Egypt trying to cover up rights violations
LONDON (AP) — Amnesty International accused Egypt on Wednesday of attempting to cover up a decade of “unrelenting violations of human rights" in order to improve its international standing ahead of hosting the world climate summit. Egypt’s human rights record has come under intensified scrutiny ahead of the...
SFGate
Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai's status as a haven for the world's wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial...
SFGate
‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet
YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
The real migrant tragedy the media are missing
Many traditional media outlets have largely ignored the crisis at the U.S. Southern border even as the crisis worsens.
SFGate
Madrid Stakes Claim To Role as a Reference in Europe’s Animation-VFX World
Spain’s Madrid region is riding the crest of a wave towards becoming one of the most important animation/VFX hubs in Europe. Taking in the country’s capital, the Madrid region hosts more than 32% of Spain’s active audiovisual companies and around 31% of its animation and VFX firms.
Kremlin official’s son reveals he can avoid Putin’s war mobilisation – unlike hundreds of other Russians – in sting phone call with fake ‘conscription officer’
The son of a top Kremlin official revealed in a prank call that he had no intention of being called up for Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation. Nikolay Peskov, 32, son of the president’s spin-doctor and war spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believed he was talking to a military call-up officer.
Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Global Fund conference
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Fed raises interest rate by 0.75 percentage points as US seeks to rein in inflation
Third outsized rate increase in a row as central bank struggles to fight runaway inflation, increasing the cost of everything
Gap makes mass layoffs in San Francisco, New York and Asia
Global clothing titan Gap is laying off 500 employees, the company confirmed to SFGATE on Tuesday.
