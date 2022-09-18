ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran’s president said Wednesday his country was serious about reviving a deal to put curbs on its nuclear program but questioned whether it could trust America's commitment to any eventual accord. In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a deal brokered by...
POTUS
SFGate

Live updates: U.N. General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:. U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States supports protests in Iran that sprung up in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

Amnesty says Egypt trying to cover up rights violations

LONDON (AP) — Amnesty International accused Egypt on Wednesday of attempting to cover up a decade of “unrelenting violations of human rights" in order to improve its international standing ahead of hosting the world climate summit. Egypt’s human rights record has come under intensified scrutiny ahead of the...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houlin Zhao
Person
Donald Trump
SFGate

Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai's status as a haven for the world's wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial...
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

‘The Tipping Point.’ Ukraine’s Advance May Be the Deadliest Yet

YEREVAN – Weapons are the province of chemistry, ballistics and engineering; strategy is the domain of mathematics, economics and politics. But there is a reason warfare is considered an “art” and not a science by its greatest theorists. The Ukrainian military has – once again – defied...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western China#Un#U N General Assembly#Another United Nations#Chinese#The Human Rights Council#Muslim#The United Nations#Communist Party
Daily Mail

Kremlin official’s son reveals he can avoid Putin’s war mobilisation – unlike hundreds of other Russians – in sting phone call with fake ‘conscription officer’

The son of a top Kremlin official revealed in a prank call that he had no intention of being called up for Vladimir Putin’s war mobilisation. Nikolay Peskov, 32, son of the president’s spin-doctor and war spokesman Dmitry Peskov, believed he was talking to a military call-up officer.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy