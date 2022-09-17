ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Gronowski's 4 TDs lead South Dakota State by Butler 45-17

 3 days ago

Mark Gronowski passed for 279 yards and three touchdowns, and he carried it eight times for 55 yards and a score to help South Dakota State beat Butler 45-17 on Saturday night.

Jadon Janke, Zach Heins and Jaxon Janke each had a receiving touchdown for South Dakota State (2-1). Heins scored from 28-yards out, diving into the end zone for his eighth career touchdown to make it 28-7. Jadon Janke was left wide open in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yarder.

Canyon Bauer highlighted the first quarter by catching a short pass and breaking two tackles before running for a 54-yard gain. Jaxon Janke capped the 75-yard drive with a 7-yarder to give SDSU a lead, 14-7, it would not relinquish.

SDSU held Butler to 264 total yards and 12 first downs in front of an announced attendance of 16,414.

Bret Bushka passed for 211 yards with 56-yard touchdown and one interception for Butler (2-1).

