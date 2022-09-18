Read full article on original website
Golden Flake potato chip maker plans warehouse; Birmingham agrees to improve road
The City of Birmingham and Jefferson County have agreed to improve Acipco Industrial Drive to prepare for two new multi-million-dollar warehouses to be built by Home Depot and Utz Brands, which bought Birmingham-based Golden Flake potato chips in 2016. Combined, the Home Depot and Utz warehouses will have about 90...
A bridge could be the answer to railroad crossing delays in Trussville
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trains stopping and blocking streets have long been a headache and a safety concern for communities in Birmingham and in Trussville. A roughly $150 million project could put an end to drivers waiting on trains to move on tracks. Leaders from both cities are teaming...
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Tuscaloosa city leaders take 'zero-tolerance' stance on overcrowded bars and restaurants
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Tuscaloosa is taking a "zero-tolerance" stance on overcrowded bars and restaurants along the University Corridor. A letter sent to businesses on September 16th by the city's attorney, Scott Holmes, said first responders dealt with multiple businesses exceeding their occupancy limits within the first two weeks of football season.
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
City of Tuscaloosa Threatens to Close Bars, Arrest Owners and Staff for Overcrowding
The city of Tuscaloosa is ready to take drastic steps to prevent overcrowding in its bars, including closing businesses for 24 hours and arresting staff, city attorney Scott Holmes said in a letter last week. In a letter dated September 16th, Holmes said just a few weeks into this college...
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission
Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
Birmingham family says state fair not ADA compliant
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane.
Alabama’s food deserts: Hit hard by inflation, Black Belt children ‘still being forgotten’
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Angela Pettway drives 90 miles round trip to the grocery store almost every day. Food runs out quickly in her rural Alabama household. She homeschools two of her children and feeds them...
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
New Cooper Green Facility Gains Final Approval to Begin Construction
Written by: Bob Shepard - Article and Photo Supplied by UAB. The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authorityhas received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
Thousands of Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
Saving Alabama’s special places is a top Forever Wild priority, says Conservation Commissioner
There is probably no bigger champion of the Alabama Forever Wild Land Trust Program than Chris Blankenship, the Commissioner of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). Due to his enthusiasm, support and leadership, the program has recently accomplished a wide variety of milestones:. Expansion of Oak...
