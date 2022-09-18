ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

A bridge could be the answer to railroad crossing delays in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Trains stopping and blocking streets have long been a headache and a safety concern for communities in Birmingham and in Trussville. A roughly $150 million project could put an end to drivers waiting on trains to move on tracks. Leaders from both cities are teaming...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa city leaders take 'zero-tolerance' stance on overcrowded bars and restaurants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Tuscaloosa is taking a "zero-tolerance" stance on overcrowded bars and restaurants along the University Corridor. A letter sent to businesses on September 16th by the city's attorney, Scott Holmes, said first responders dealt with multiple businesses exceeding their occupancy limits within the first two weeks of football season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

No more Fox in Birmingham hen house

I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover City Council determines U.S. 31 flooding a public safety issue

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — Flooding happening on U.S. 31 near Riverchase Village is now being deemed a public safety issue. The decision made at the Hoover City Council will lead to legal action being taken against the property owners responsible. According to City Administrator, Allan Rice the flooding is...
HOOVER, AL
thebamabuzz.com

29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Garbage Point of Discussion for Jefferson County Commission

Discussion of garbage segued to garbage of a different sort during Tuesday’s committee meeting of the Jefferson County Commission. The agenda included a resolution to address garbage pickup at county facilities, including the courthouse. The resolution calls for EcoSouth Services of Birmingham to handle county facility garbage collection and disposal for three years for $785,400.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Ammunition Manufacturer Plans $250 Million Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of ammunition plans to establish...
VALLEY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

New Cooper Green Facility Gains Final Approval to Begin Construction

Written by: Bob Shepard - Article and Photo Supplied by UAB. The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authorityhas received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

