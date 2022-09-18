ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

College football roundup: Parkland’s Bartholomew kicks East Stroudsburg to 1st victory

East Stroudsburg University won its first game of the season on Saturday with a huge assist from two Parkland High School graduates on the Warriors roster. Senior kicker Devin Bartholomew tied a school record with five field goals to go with an extra point, which came after another former Trojan, wide receiver John Siggins, scored ESU’s lone touchdown in a 22-7 victory at Seton Hill. If you’re counting, Bartholomew and Siggins accounted for all 22 points.
STROUDSBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Liberty, Palmerton capture league golf titles

Liberty High School golfers went first, second and third as the Hurricanes ran away with the team title during the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championships at Olde Homestead Golf Club on Monday. Palmerton had a strong showing among the Top 15 to capture the Colonial League team crown at Bethlehem Golf...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings

The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
EMMAUS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Nazareth, PA
Football
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Nazareth, PA
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)

If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided

PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Blue Eagles#Freedom
LehighValleyLive.com

Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen

Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied

PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles Week 2 PFF grades: Jalen Hurts is ‘elite’; Darius Slay, James Bradberry excel | 5 takeaways

The Eagles defense had to hear questions all week about why they had issues trying to control the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 win, giving up 35 points in the process. Those questions seemed to light a spark under the defensive players, and it helped lead the team to Monday’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni saw a difference in his defense, stating that their improved play was one of the main reasons they were able to win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen

If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Speedway Digest

Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
OLEY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy