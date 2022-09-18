Read full article on original website
Central Catholic girls soccer hands Easton 1st loss of season in convincing fashion
Allentown Central Catholic girls soccer team’s last game was against unbeaten Emmaus and resulted in a 0-0 tie on Thursday. The Vikettes faced another undefeated opponent on Tuesday night and this time the defending PIAA Class 2A champion put on a scoring display. Sophomore midfielder/forward Dee McMullen scored two...
College football roundup: Parkland’s Bartholomew kicks East Stroudsburg to 1st victory
East Stroudsburg University won its first game of the season on Saturday with a huge assist from two Parkland High School graduates on the Warriors roster. Senior kicker Devin Bartholomew tied a school record with five field goals to go with an extra point, which came after another former Trojan, wide receiver John Siggins, scored ESU’s lone touchdown in a 22-7 victory at Seton Hill. If you’re counting, Bartholomew and Siggins accounted for all 22 points.
Liberty, Palmerton capture league golf titles
Liberty High School golfers went first, second and third as the Hurricanes ran away with the team title during the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference championships at Olde Homestead Golf Club on Monday. Palmerton had a strong showing among the Top 15 to capture the Colonial League team crown at Bethlehem Golf...
Parkland, Liberty, Emmaus pace opening girls volleyball rankings
The Parkland, Liberty and Emmaus girls volleyball teams have surged out of the blocks this season. Those unbeaten squads lead the first edition of the rankings. In weekend tournament news: Liberty won the First Kill tourney at Freedom and advanced to the final of the Bulldog Invitational at Wilson West Lawn; Notre Dame triumphed at Easton’s tournament; and Southern Lehigh topped the field at its own event.
No. 2 and 3 fall, and the high school football rankings get another shuffle
Another shuffle to the high school football rankings is in order. Allentown Central Catholic’s victory over Parkland and Freedom’s triumph against Nazareth cleared room within the top 3.
Breaking down Eagles’ Jalen Hurts impressive outing in 24-7 win over Vikings (PODCAST)
If you compare the current version of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to the one that started last season, there is a noticeable difference in how he plays the position. Hurts displayed those changes during the Eagles’ 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Hurts finished the game completing 26 of 31 passes for 333 yards, a touchdown, and an interception while adding two more rushing touchdowns.
As Eagles find their franchise QB, defense redeems itself in 24-7 win over Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles appear to have found their franchise quarterback after all. Jalen Hurts — who looked unstoppable from the start — had 301 total yards in the first half in a breakout game and he finished with three total touchdowns while leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles-Vikings inactives: Former Vikings players’ fate for Monday night’s game decided
PHILADELPHIA – Monday night will have to feel weird for Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson. Robinson was a member of the Minnesota Vikings for two training camps, being that he was the team’s fourth-round pick in 2021. However, he was eventually released by the Vikings and added to the practice squad, allowing the Eagles to sign him after defensive end Derek Barnett’s season was over after suffering a torn ACL.
Here’s who Eagles elevated from the practice squad for Monday night’s game vs. Vikings
There are still a few hours away before the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings in their Monday night home opener, but the Eagles have made a couple of moves ahead of the game. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Eagles elevated wide receiver Britain Covey and...
Arryn Siposs surprised Eagles teammates, coaches and himself with TD-saving tackle | Bowen
Very late Monday night, a reporter asked Nick Sirianni if he’d known his Australian punter/holder, Arryn Siposs, possessed the kind of jets that would allow Siposs to run down Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd after a field-goal block. Siposs prevented what could have been a momentum-turning touchdown in the Eagles’ 24-7 victory over the visiting Minnesota Vikings.
Jalen Hurts commands the stage as the Eagles blow past the Vikings, 24-7, but he isn’t satisfied
PHILADELPHIA -- Quite a few Jalen Hurts No. 1 jerseys are gonna fly off the shelves, or off the Amazon trucks, over the next several days. The Eagles’ third-year quarterback made a huge statement on the national Monday night stage, passing and running his team past the overmatched Minnesota Vikings, 24-7 in the Eagles’ home opener, in front of a raucous, delirious crowd.
Eagles Week 2 PFF grades: Jalen Hurts is ‘elite’; Darius Slay, James Bradberry excel | 5 takeaways
The Eagles defense had to hear questions all week about why they had issues trying to control the Detroit Lions in their Week 1 win, giving up 35 points in the process. Those questions seemed to light a spark under the defensive players, and it helped lead the team to Monday’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni saw a difference in his defense, stating that their improved play was one of the main reasons they were able to win.
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ dismantling of Vikings leaves NFL wondering: Can anyone stop him?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins says he typically glances at quarterback Jalen Hurts during warm-ups to see if he can gauge Hurts’ focus and readiness. Before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins noticed something different. “He was quiet when he was throwing the...
Eagles tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson know they can’t give Vikings the edge | Bowen
If the Eagles are going to defeat the visiting Minnesota Vikings Monday night, offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson will need to win their matchups. Are there other important factors? Sure. But if the Eagles are going to keep pace with the Vikings’ attack, headlined by wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Dalvin Cook, Eagles’ Jalen Hurts can’t be fending off Minnesota edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith every time the quarterback drops back to pass.
Eagles defensive end who once worked construction has a new job: Hammering Vikings’ offense
PHILADELPHIA – Working for his father’s construction company, Tarron Jackson grew up to the sounds of drills driving screws into sheetrock and hammers banging in nails. The job was Jackson’s first as a teen, and he would come away with a valuable lesson that has stuck with him years later.
First Flag festival showcases high school bands on Saturday in Easton
The First Flag Over the United Colonies Band Festival returns Saturday for its 48th year, according to a news release. The festival of high school marching bands is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cottingham Stadium in Easton, according to the release from Easton Area High School instrumental music teacher Christopher Ballentine.
Blue Jays vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Phillies...
Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview
The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
