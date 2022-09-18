ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xindi Insectoid
2d ago

Unpopular opinion, but I really like Final Frontier! It's fun! Spock has a half-brother who started a mind-control cult, Spock wears rocket boots, Kirk goes mountain climbing, Scotty and Uhura are in love, God tries to murder Kirk, it's all so buckwild and so enrapturing to watch. Like, tell me you don't get at least a little joy at Chekov making blizzard noises into a communicator to try to cover up the fact he and Sulu got lost in a forest. Tell me that doesn't make you smile.

