khqa.com
Hannibal 4th grader spreads kindness by giving back
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Since the age of 5, Madi Weatherford has set out to make an impact in the Hannibal community by spreading kindness. In 2018, she started Madi's Kindness Project which raises money to give back to many organizations in the community. "So, I help the humane...
khqa.com
Quincy University's Homecoming this weekend
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Thousands are expected to take part in Quincy University's Homecoming Weekend. There are numerous events planned for alumni, students and the community for this year's event, which runs from Thursday, September 22 through Sunday, September 25. Festivities kick-off on Thursday with the homecoming parade, pep...
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Pen City Current
Baxter could be new home for Hounds
FORT MADISON - A plan to move FMHS softball and baseball to the Baxter Sports Complex was unveiled Monday night at the Fort Madison School Board meeting. Fort Madison High School Activities Director Jeff Lamb said he has been in conversations with sports complex director Jeff Woodside about what it would take to move the two programs out to the city's west side.
muddyrivernews.com
Kvitle branches out to start his own optometry business while following his father’s legacy
QUINCY — Jason Kvitle remembers reading the phrase, “The currency of our world is not money. It’s time.”. It has stuck with him forever. Kvitle, 35, is nervous and excited as he’s halfway through his first month as the owner of Kvitle Eye Care Associates at 1107 College Avenue, but he also appreciates the time he spent learning his craft as an optometrist at Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center — owned and operated by his father, Kirk.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Codex Books Moving Into Former Downtown Kirlin’s Store
Codex Books located next to Hobby Lobby in the Quincy Commons Shopping Center will be moving to downtown Quincy next month. The bookstore will take over the former Kirlin's Building at 532 Maine Street which has been vacant since April 2017. The bigger space will allow the bookstore to provide even more books and start serving drinks for a dine-in experience. With the new opportunity to serve cappuccinos and coffee Codex Books also announced messages that can be printed right on your drinks.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
khqa.com
Parson to visit Hannibal Public School District on Wednesday
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Gov. Mike Parson, R-Missouri, will be in northeast Missouri on Wednesday to visit Hannibal Public School District and to celebrate the future site of the Hannibal Innovation Campus. Gov. Parson will be in Hannibal from 1-2 p.m., where he'll watch students and staff presenting on...
khqa.com
More Gibbs chickens mysteriously come up missing
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri poultry owner is experiencing a case of deja vu. Earlier this month, Matthew Seward, of Gibbs, woke up to find his 20 chickens, two guineas and a turkey mysteriously missing from their coop behind his house. They vanished without a trace. The chicken...
wdbr.com
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
WTAX
15 year old stabbed by mother
A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to our news partners at WAND-TV a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the...
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, Nope It’s Hot Air Balloons
Mark your calendars! The 7th annual Homecoming Kick-Off Hot Air Balloon Glow is coming back to Quincy University!. The official kick-off to QU's Homecoming weekend starts Thursday night with the annual Balloon Glow. This year's theme is Back to Quincy and the weekend is filled with events. Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky on Quincy University’s Friars’ Field on the evening of Thursday, September 22. The event runs from 6:00 until nightfall, so arrive early to see the inflating of the balloons and stay until dark to see them lit up. It is truly a magnificent sight to see. The balloon glow is the official start to Homecoming weekend for the Hawks.
khqa.com
Youth football coach accused of stealing team funds, defrauding local family
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A youth football coach in Illinois was arrested last week. Matthew J. Robinson, 25, of Pittsfield, was arrested on September 13 on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor theft. The Pittsfield Police Department says Robinson used the Pittsfield Saukee Youth Football Club's checking account to...
newschannel20.com
Police: Mother stabbed teen son in neck
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother was arrested on Friday night after police say she stabbed her 15-year-old son in the neck, according to the Springfield Police Department. The teen suffered from a non-life-threatening wound. Police say it happened in the 100 block of N 24th street. The...
