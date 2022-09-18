Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao Hit Newark, New Jersey
WBC/WBO junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson has never fought at home as a world champion. The six letters on the front of his trunks — Newark — represents his past and immediate future. (photos by Mikey Williams) Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, will...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
UFC・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs On For Exhibition With Jaber Zayani, February in Saudi Arabia
Former eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, 43-years-old, has signed on for an exhibition fight with French boxer Jaber Zayani. According to the Manila Times, the contracts for the exhibition match were formally signed early last week at Pacquiao's home in Makati City. The bout will be fought over eight...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz releases 26-minute ‘Road to War’ video sharing footage of UFC 279 brawl and fight shuffle
Interested in seeing the controlled chaos that was Nate Diaz’s final week as a UFC fighter? Well, we have good news for you, as Nate has just uploaded a 26-minute ‘Road 2 War’ video documenting all the drama leading up to and following UFC 279: Diaz vs. Chimaev.
UFC・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin Rivalry Ends on a Quiet Note
LAS VEGAS - And that is that. An embrace inside the ring between rivals Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin ended 36 rounds of a tumultuous rivalry. September 17, 2022 marked the end of an interesting trilogy between the two rivals. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez dominated and outboxed Gennadiy...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights
Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Video: Canelo Alvarez Discusses Win Over Golovkin, The Future
Video by Ryan Burton - Canelo Alvarez Interview - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas - In their anticipated trilogy fight, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) was too young and too good, as he dominated Gennadiy Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) for the majority of the fight for a twelve round unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight crown.
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart Picks Up Win, Wants Winner of Serrano-Mahfoud Clash
Making her long awaited return to the ring, Lucy Wildheart reignited her career with a victory over Spain’s Eva Cantos on Saturday night and kicked off her campaign towards a world featherweight title. The Brentwood based Swedish fighter took her record to 9-1-0 (4 KO’s) with a 59-56 points...
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
Sarver says he will sell the Phoenix Suns, Mercury after 1-year suspension
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WBA's Phoenix Mercury said he is selling the teams following a one-year suspension by the league for creating a hostile work environment that included racist and sexist allegations. Sarver announced he was "beginning the process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Pedro Guevara Inches Closer To World Title Shot With Win Over Aviles
Former world champion Pedro Guevara from Mazatlán strengthened his march towards obtaining an opportunity to contend for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight title, after having a triumphant night this past Saturday at the Municipal Auditorium of Jiquipilco, state of Mexico. In the main event of the card...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: There's A lot of Responsibility But I Feel I Can Handle It
Six years ago, the campaign Shakur Stevenson was promoting in his hometown was Powerade’s “Just a Kid,” and the soon-to-be Olympian was just that, 18 years old and ready to not just take on the world, but to show his peers that dreaming big and making those dreams happen wasn’t exclusive to certain neighborhoods in certain cities.
Comments / 0