There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO