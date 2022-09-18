Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chattanooga Ice Cream Shoppe May Be the Coolest Show on EarthDeanLandChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
WTVC
Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
WTVC
Tennessee Dock Masters: The process of getting a TVA permit for your dock
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Janson Furrow from Tennessee Dock Masters tells us what we need to do to get a dock started and the process of getting a TVA permit. We also learn when to remodel versus tearing down and starting new. Stay connected with Tennessee Dock Masters. (423) 354-3000.
WTVC
Cliff fall in Maine kills woman from Calhoun, Georgia Monday
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said. 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said. Her sister and a nearby...
WTVC
Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
WTVC
Chattanooga's Conga Latin Food has authentic Latin American cuisine
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alexander Rodriguez, owner of Conga Latin Food, talks about how his restaurant has the highest quality and most authentic Latin American food found in Chattanooga. Come treat yourself to their award winning Pupusas and many other memorable dishes.
WTVC
"A growth opportunity:" Chattanooga advocates hope to bridge gender gap for women in STEM
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Even though there has been a rise in women that hold jobs in science, technology, engineering and math, many young women still face challenges when it comes to under-representation. Tuesday we spoke to women in STEM about how to encourage young girls to feel confident enough...
WTVC
Crews work to put out large vehicle fire on I-75 near East Brainerd Road Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Fire Department spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says no one was hurt. She says it was likely caused by "an electrical fire started by speaker equipment in the back seat." Rogers says when the driver realized what was happening, they pulled over and got out safely.
WTVC
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
WTVC
Creating a premium dance experience at Scenic City Dance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kaity Smith, Company Manager/Instructor at Scenic City Dance, talks about how their purpose at SCD to create a premium dance experience that is intended to instill essential life skills that go beyond the studio. Their promise is to uphold the highest level of excellence through dance...
WTVC
Chattanooga Closet Company can get you organized
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how life is just too short to not be organized. Good organization makes us happy. That is why Kim Campbell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Drake University. After having three children and facing the challenge of college tuition, she decided that she should start a business in a field that she loved, organization. In 1998, Campbell founded Chattanooga Closet Company, with the goal of helping others that were challenged with organizational space, and would like to have that space aesthetically pleasing.
WTVC
Robert Roberts General Contracting and The Daily Refresh's new set
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Roberts owner of Robert Roberts General Contracting talks about the building of the daily refresh’s beautiful new set. Robert Roberts, LLC offers a range of services to deliver projects with attention to their clients’ quality standards, schedules and budgets. Then they collaborate with talented architects, engineers and subcontractors to bring that vision to life. There are three main options available on how they work with our clients though one thing is consistent across all: They are here for every step of the process to be your partner and experienced advisor as the renovation or new construction comes to fruition.
WTVC
Keeping us in the know with HITS 96's Gino Devaney
HITS 96's Gino Devaney is a huge fan of today’s pop hits, and he loves to play them all for you. He loves “new” stuff, “old” stuff, throwbacks, up and coming and everything in between.He will be on The Daily Refresh weekly to dicuss what’s going on in music and who will be coming to Chattanooga!
WTVC
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
WTVC
Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
WTVC
Hamilton County Health Department: September is National Preparedness Month
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Maegan Kerr talks about preparing for the unexpected, as September is National Preparedness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Saving Animals. Helping People. McKamey Animal Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hello Bumblebee!. Saving Animals. Helping People. Lauren Mann from McKamey Animal Center talks about how they have created a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
WTVC
Viral video: Affidavit reveals new details in East Ridge student's arrest by SRO
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. An affidavit we obtained reveals more details in an arrest caught on video where a Hamilton County SRO pulled an East Ridge student by his hair while trying to take him into custody. The affidavit says the school's gym coach contacted the SRO, Tyler...
WTVC
"We found child footprints:" Dispatch audio reveals tragic search for child in Sale Creek
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — There are still questions after a child was found dead at the base of a waterfall in Sale Creek Friday. Newly obtained dispatch audio reveals the tragic search leading up to finding the child. Deputies for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office say the child's body...
WTVC
GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
WTVC
Flawless Aesthetics: Refine your appearance to become the best version of yourself
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Lindsay Bright, owner of Flawless Aesthetics talks about how they believe that self-care doesn't stop at diet and exercise, aesthetic care is equally as important for mental health and personal growth. They are here to help. Flawless Aesthetics want to help you refine your appearance to...
