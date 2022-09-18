ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Friday Night Rivals! Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Week six is here! This week we are traveling to Bledsoe County to air the Sequatchie County Indians and the Bledsoe County Warriors game. Sequatchie County is 4-1 on the year and Bledsoe County is 3-2 on the year. Can Sequatchie continue on with their...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Cliff fall in Maine kills woman from Calhoun, Georgia Monday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was fatally injured Monday in a 30-foot fall from a cliff when a fence broke, Scarborough Police said. 54-year-old Ramona Gowens was leaning against a fence on the Cliff Walk when it gave way, police said. Her sister and a nearby...
CALHOUN, GA
WTVC

Wreck in Apison leads to woman's arrest Tuesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An accident in Hamilton County led to the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The accident happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at the 8000 block of Apison Pike. No one was hurt. But police discovered the still-unidentified driver had several active...
APISON, TN
WTVC

From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Creating a premium dance experience at Scenic City Dance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kaity Smith, Company Manager/Instructor at Scenic City Dance, talks about how their purpose at SCD to create a premium dance experience that is intended to instill essential life skills that go beyond the studio. Their promise is to uphold the highest level of excellence through dance...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Closet Company can get you organized

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kim Campbell, owner of Chattanooga Closet Company, talks about how life is just too short to not be organized. Good organization makes us happy. That is why Kim Campbell earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Drake University. After having three children and facing the challenge of college tuition, she decided that she should start a business in a field that she loved, organization. In 1998, Campbell founded Chattanooga Closet Company, with the goal of helping others that were challenged with organizational space, and would like to have that space aesthetically pleasing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Robert Roberts General Contracting and The Daily Refresh's new set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Roberts owner of Robert Roberts General Contracting talks about the building of the daily refresh’s beautiful new set. Robert Roberts, LLC offers a range of services to deliver projects with attention to their clients’ quality standards, schedules and budgets. Then they collaborate with talented architects, engineers and subcontractors to bring that vision to life. There are three main options available on how they work with our clients though one thing is consistent across all: They are here for every step of the process to be your partner and experienced advisor as the renovation or new construction comes to fruition.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Keeping us in the know with HITS 96's Gino Devaney

HITS 96's Gino Devaney is a huge fan of today’s pop hits, and he loves to play them all for you. He loves “new” stuff, “old” stuff, throwbacks, up and coming and everything in between.He will be on The Daily Refresh weekly to dicuss what’s going on in music and who will be coming to Chattanooga!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga police looking for suspect who robbed business Tuesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say they are looking for someone who robbed a business with a gun Tuesday. Police say the suspect held a clerk at gunpoint and then left before police arrived. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video. No other details were provided at this time. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Saving Animals. Helping People. McKamey Animal Center

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hello Bumblebee!. Saving Animals. Helping People. Lauren Mann from McKamey Animal Center talks about how they have created a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

GBi investigating inmate death at Whitfield County Jail

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died at the Whitfield County Jail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). We confirmed that with the GBI after getting tips from the man's family members on Tuesday. The GBI would only confirm the death and that an investigation is underway....
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA

