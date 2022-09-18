FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The producers of Legally Blonde The Musical are looking for a friendly French bulldog that will be part of a video shoot to promote the show. Legally Blonde The Musical will be in technical rehearsals at the Walton Arts Center in October before the first public performances on Oct. 21-22 of the show's new national tour.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO