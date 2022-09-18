ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The number of new freshmen enrolling at Arkansas Tech University for fall 2022 increased on its Russellville and Ozark campuses. Compared to one year ago, more freshmen choose ATU this year. There are 1,455 first-time freshmen enrolled at ATU this fall— 1,130 of those students are...
Color blind Arkansans gifted glasses that help them see color

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to a news release from glassware company Enchroma, an estimated 3,700 people in Springdale alone are color blind. Nationwide, about 13 million people experience color blindness. "I'm 48 years old," said Rogers resident Vu Ha. "So, I was 9 at the time that I learned...
