The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after securing of a new race-hosting contract. The iconic event around the streets of the Principality had been under threat after this year’s deal expired without a replacement agreed between F1 and the organizers. However, a new three-year contract has been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) that will keep the race on the schedule.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO