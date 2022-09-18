Read full article on original website
Related
Toyota president: Kyle Busch's Darlington and Bristol engine problems had something in common
Kyle Busch’s engine failures at Darlington and Bristol were related. Busch had engine problems in two of the first three races of the playoffs and ended up getting eliminated before the second round because of them. Busch missed out on the second round by two points after he had to retire early at Bristol because of that engine problem.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Radical Cup Sunday report: A day of three-peats at COTA
Returning to the track Sunday, races two and three closed the penultimate weekend of competition in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of The Americas — a day that featured shifts in momentum, different race winners, weekend sweeps, and new point leaders. Races...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs
For three leading reasons, Kevin Harvick should start seriously considering retirement. The post Kevin Harvick Needs to Start Making Retirement Plans Now That He’s Eliminated From the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Column: Childress gets last laugh in snatching Kyle Busch
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled into the Bristol Motor Speedway garage with a blown engine, effectively ending his storied tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing at 15 seasons. Sure, there’s still seven races remaining before Busch turns in the keys to the No. 18 Toyota. But two blown...
Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘
Kevin Harvick has taken his Twitter game next level lately, with a dramatic increase of original tweets and replies, often getting salty in his comments. This weekend at Bristol he explained why. The post Kevin Harvick Reveals Reason for Escalated Twitter Activity: ‘I Finally Just Said, “Eff It, I’m Done”‘ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
NHRA hits TV record with Maple Grove finals
The NHRA is still celebrating a successful Maple Grove Raceway weekend. Not only was it the start of the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, but the ratings turned out to be a milestone in the sport’s history. Sunday’s Pep Boys NHRA Nationals averaged 1,678,000 viewers, which is the most...
RELATED PEOPLE
racer.com
Road to Indy extends partnership with New Zealand’s TRS
Andersen Promotions has announced the continuation of a partnership with the Castrol Toyota Racing Series (TRS) in New Zealand through 2025, which affords drivers opportunities during the racing off-season to sharpen their skills in preparation for 2023 campaigns. Established in 2019, the program opens the doors to the January/February TRS championship and provides TRS competitors an invitation to sample the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires.
racer.com
Andretti Autosport optimistic ahead of Chadwick's Indy Lights test
Andretti Autosport president J-F Thormann has been the driving force behind the team’s Indy Lights and Road To Indy programs for as long as the outfit has been involved in junior open-wheel racing. Among all of the future stars who’ve worked their way through their Indy Lights program, few have drawn as much attention as W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who will conduct her first test for the team on Wednesday in Sebring.
NBC Sports
Points reset jumbles Cup playoff grid after Bristol
Four drivers are gone in the Cup playoffs, including former champions Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, as the Round of 12 begins Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). While Christopher Bell finished the first round as the points leader, the points are reset and Bell,...
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, September 21
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
New deal seals Monaco's place on F1 calendar through 2025
The Monaco Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2025 after securing of a new race-hosting contract. The iconic event around the streets of the Principality had been under threat after this year’s deal expired without a replacement agreed between F1 and the organizers. However, a new three-year contract has been signed with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) that will keep the race on the schedule.
racer.com
Bell named Skip Barber Racing School brand ambassador
Townsend Bell will be joining the Skip Barber Racing School as Brand Ambassador. Bell is a graduate of the school and also a former instructor. He is the 2001 Indy Lights Champion, the winner of the 2014 Daytona 24, the 2015 IMSA GTD Champion, the 2016 Le Mans 24 winner, and a 10-time starter in the Indianapolis 500 with a best finish of fourth in 2009.
racer.com
Extreme E gears up for a belated first foray into the Americas
Extreme E heads to the Americas for the first time this weekend with a trip to Chile for the Copper X Prix, the penultimate round of the season. The event comes after two previous aborted attempts to reach South America last season – rounds in Ushuia, Argentina, and Santarem, Brazil were planned but ultimately canned as a result of COVID complications.
NASCAR addresses ‘crappy parts’ on NextGen at Bristol
Many drivers went behind the wall with power steering issues in the Playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Next Gen took the green on the highbanked short track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite a race earlier this season on the Bristol Dirt track, this was the first time the car saw the high loads on the concrete oval.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Cup playoff winners and losers going into the Round of 12
Two former NASCAR Cup Series champions will not add another title to their mantle this year. Neither will Richard Childress Racing. Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick are no longer championship eligible as the first four drivers eliminated after Saturday night’s cut race at Bristol Motor Speedway. It is the first time in the careers of Busch and Harvick that they’ve been knocked out of contention in the first round.
Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Lausanne QB Glenn impressive on the ground as well
Ohio State commit tops 100 yards rushing and scores twice in bounce-back victory.
Comments / 0