NBC 29 News
Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Football Team had an impressive performance last Friday. Quarterback Amaje Parker threw four touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 56-0 win over Monticello High School, making him the Falcon Club player of the week. “I give a lot of credit to...
NBC 29 News
UVA designating Morven Farm as ‘Sustainability Lab’
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is designating Morven Farm as its first Sustainability Lab, according to the Cavalier Daily. The new designation will expand opportunities for research at Morven, including environmental sciences. Plans for new programs include symposiums focused on sustainability and enhancing the Morven Kitchen...
NBC 29 News
Random Row Brewing Co. celebrates 6th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Random Row Brewing Company is celebrating its sixth anniversary. “Every year on our birthday, around this time, we’d like to throw a big party just to kind of get back to Charlottesville community for supporting us and being here for us. So it’s just that day to celebrate absolute foods and beer,” co-founder Kevin McElroy said Sunday, September 18.
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Youngkin administration has released the 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The guidelines address the treatment of transgender students, and are intended to replace the established 2021 Model Policies. One point...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Mineralogy Virginia Chapter brings education to Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral show
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Gem and Mineral show took place over the weekend at the Augusta Expo. One organization at the show works year-round educating people on the use of minerals in society. “Really trying to get out into classrooms and bring these rocks and materials that...
NBC 29 News
CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia. Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S. “In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary...
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Annual event encourages younger kids to be empathetic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Young children are learning the importance of listening. Alex-Zan’s fifth annual Close Your Mouth and Listen event was held Monday, September 19. “Their minds are just developing, and we do things by habit not by reason. So if we can get them into the habit...
NBC 29 News
Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car. BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19. You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot. These...
NBC 29 News
RSWA Electronics
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority hosted an electronic waste collection event. The event was only for residents of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. Individuals were able to get rid of high-tech electronics like computer systems, printers, copy machines, scanners, fax machines, televisions, and...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18. UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council approves 7-story apartment complex along Jefferson Park Ave.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday night, Charlottesville city council made a decision on a major change to Jefferson Park Avenue. It granted a special use permit to part of the block between Observatory and Washington Avenues. Now, the lot could soon boast a new 119-unit apartment building complete with underground parking. The complex would be seven stories tall, and is aimed at renting to University of Virginia students.
NBC 29 News
Mother of Xzavier Hill can sue state troopers in 2021 fatal shooting courts say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of an 18-year-old shot and killed by state police can proceed, a judge ruled Monday. “I’m his mom. So I don’t know what to do other than fight for my kid. That was my boy,” said Latoya Benton, the mother of slain 18-year-old Xzavier Hill.
NBC 29 News
Alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ indicted on five felony charges
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The alleged ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ faced a grand jury on Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court. Anthony Robinson, 36, was indicted on five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of concealing a dead body, and one count of aggravated murder.
NBC 29 News
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
NBC 29 News
Hiring event being held at Orange Train Depot Sept. 20
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Opportunity is knocking in downtown Orange Tuesday, September 20, for job seekers. The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center are set to host a hiring event at the train depot on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fifteen...
NBC 29 News
CPD releases name of victim in homicide near 3rd St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE. CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. Officers had been called out to the scene for the report of a shooting. Monday, September 20, the department identified...
NBC 29 News
JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square. With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people. “We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more...
