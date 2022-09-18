Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
KFVS12
Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau: Broadway closed from Sunset Blvd. to Penny Ave.
Marion's city square undergoes a major facelift. There's a new way to show your support for veterans.
kbsi23.com
Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. So far, no updates have been given by law enforcement. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday
CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
KFVS12
Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
KFVS12
Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash
A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
KFVS12
Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
KFVS12
Recycling routes for Sept. 20 moved back one day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau has moved Tuesday’s recycling routes back to Wednesday. The change is due to a shortage in staffing. In a statement, the City advised residents to leave their recycling carts at the curb.
KFVS12
Scott City to use emergency notification service for community alerts
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Scott City announced it will be using the CodeRED system to communicate and inform residents about emergencies and information to keep their family safe. The city says the CodeRED system will allow them to send out mass messages by telephone, text message,...
wfcnnews.com
Police investigate shooting at Marion bar
MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
New emergency alert system in Scott City
Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for fall harvest - and tell us the heat is actually helpful for some crops. Heartland school seeing success with "refocus room" Heartland school seeing success with "refocus room"
wfcnnews.com
Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme
MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
KFVS12
SIU International Guitar Festival preview
City Council votes to spend ARPA funds on public safety projects, repairs. The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend more than $700,000 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Funds on public safety. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated: Sep....
wfcnnews.com
Benton Save-A-Lot asks for public's help in returning shopping carts
BENTON - A Franklin County grocery store is asking for the public's assistance in returning several lost shopping carts over the past few months. The Benton Save-A-Lot made a social media post on Monday asking for anyone who may have borrowed a shopping cart to bring it back to the store.
KFVS12
Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire
Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing. The Breakfast Show...
KFVS12
Expect slow traffic on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co. on Sept. 26
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Drivers on Interstate 55 will need to watch for slow moving traffic on Monday, September 26. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crews will begin to slow northbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 105 and southbound I-55 traffic at mile marker 111. Crews...
kbsi23.com
Intersection of Hwy. 74, South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau open after crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to the intersection of South Kingshighway and MO 74 Monday around 11:16 a.m. for a motor vehicle crash. Medical personnel responded to the scene. No word on injuries. There were police officers on scene directing traffic. Traffic is now moving...
KFVS12
Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...
Comments / 0