Anna, IL

KFVS12

Crews battle fire burning several acres in Sikeston hayfield

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments responded to a hayfield burning off of County Road 448 in Sikeston on Monday, September 19. This is west of the Jeffers Motorsports Park Drag Strip. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fire is controlled, but not stopping. It’s...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Vehicles and visitors fill Downtown Cape Girardeau for car show

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There were some pretty awesome vehicles that rolled into Downtown Cape Girardeau this weekend. The vehicles took center stage as they attracted visitors from across the area to visit the 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show on Sunday. There were more than 250 vehicles...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. So far, no updates have been given by law enforcement. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still on the scene.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carrier Mills kicks off Catskin Days on Thursday

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. (KFVS) - Catskin Days will kick off on Thursday, September 22. According to city leaders, this year is also the 150th anniversary of the founding of Carrier Mills. Some events at the annual festival will include a 1917 restored Carrier Mills fire truck from Michigan, local artwork,...
CARRIER MILLS, IL
KFVS12

Staffing shortages delay Cape Girardeau recycling pickups

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Perry County, Mo. Sheriff Gary Schaaf announced his retirement after more than 40 years in law enforcement. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man dies in Cape Girardeau motorcycle crash

A portion of Broadway in Cape Girardeau will be closed for road work. Day 1 of Carneal's parole hearing includes emotional victim's family, survivor testimony. Day one of Michael Carneal's parole hearing included emotional testimony from the family of one of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Preparing southeast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Recovery Fest to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recovery Fest 2022 will be held at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 24. The family-friendly festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at shelter 1. The event is free and open to the public. There will be speakers, food,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
WTVQ

Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished

MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
MAYFIELD, KY
wfcnnews.com

Police investigate shooting at Marion bar

MARION - The Marion Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday at Pookie's Bar. According to police, at approximately 12:07 a.m., the Marion Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of N. Madison Street for a report of shots fired. Upon...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

New emergency alert system in Scott City

Farmers in the Heartland are preparing for fall harvest - and tell us the heat is actually helpful for some crops. Heartland school seeing success with "refocus room" Heartland school seeing success with "refocus room"
SCOTT CITY, MO
wfcnnews.com

Supply chain issues delay reopening of Marion Krispy Kreme

MARION - After being closed for over four months, doughnut lovers will have to wait even longer for a sweet treat in Marion. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Marion announced a temporary closure following a structure fire early this year on May 5, 2022. The location has been closed ever since...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

SIU International Guitar Festival preview

City Council votes to spend ARPA funds on public safety projects, repairs. The Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend more than $700,000 from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act Funds on public safety. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. Updated: Sep....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wfcnnews.com

Benton Save-A-Lot asks for public's help in returning shopping carts

BENTON - A Franklin County grocery store is asking for the public's assistance in returning several lost shopping carts over the past few months. The Benton Save-A-Lot made a social media post on Monday asking for anyone who may have borrowed a shopping cart to bring it back to the store.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Perry Co., Mo. sheriff to retire

Michael Carneal's parole decision has been moved to Monday. Due to staffing shortages, the Cape Girardeau recycling pickups will be delayed. Carneal answers questions in day 2 of parole hearing. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Michael Carneal answered questions during the second day of his parole hearing. The Breakfast Show...
KFVS12

Members of the public react to Carneal’s parole hearing

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Members of the public were invited to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to watch Michael Carneal’s parole hearing. Keri Harris was one of the people there who watched Carneal answer questions on Tuesday morning, September 20. Harris said she and Carneal were in...

